Scary Movie star Regina Hall is lending her voice to the gripping new two-part documentary Cold Case Files: The Grim Sleeper. The latest in A&E’s true crime space centers on the atrocities of serial killer Lonnie Franklin Jr., who terrorized South Central Los Angeles for more than two decades. Franklin was tried, convicted, and sentenced to death in 2016. He faced 10 counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder over 22 years starting in 1985. The perpetrator died in 2020 while in prison.

He preyed on mainly vulnerable African-American women, many of whom were drug addicts and sex workers. Victims were raped, strangled, or shot with a 25-caliber gun. Then the bodies would usually be found disposed of in a dumpster. Franklin was given the “Grim Sleeper” nickname due to his 14-year absence in between crimes.

The special breaks down how Franklin was ultimately apprehended through clever DNA sleuthing, but also explores the personal stories of those lives he took. Loved ones have the opportunity to remember their murdered family members who were often relegated to faceless names in a newspaper or police report. Others who sit down for the project are Enietra Washington, who survived the “Grim Sleeper” and testified against her attacker in court.

Here Hall, who trained to be a journalist before getting into acting, opens up about serving as narrator for the docuseries, her interest in true crime, and wanting to tell more important stories like this.

Do you remember the first time you heard about the “Grim Sleeper” case?

Regina Hall: I actually found out through this docuseries. When it came to me, I looked it up and found out what it was about. Honestly, I did not know about it and was very curious considering the area, the neighborhood, and the victims involved.

That probably drew you even more to this project. The fact this was a story out there over the years, but so many still don’t know about it.

It definitely did draw me in. As a woman, a black woman watching those families who lost loved ones. It didn’t necessarily get the same amount of coverage as other largely covered serial killings like a “Night Stalker” or “Golden State Killer.” To see the victims humanized beyond just being addicts or prostitutes. This was in a neighborhood where the actual killer was living. A man who was married and a seemingly normal person. I loved what A&E did because it gave a great picture of these victims as human beings as mothers, daughters, and sisters. Seeing the pain those loved ones were left with. Then there is seeing the survivor of this crime. She was able to testify against him. There were people who were not hearing or listening to her when she was saying, “It was his car. It was his house.” I just think what also struck me was the length of time he went without being discovered or caught.

In regards to why it took so long for the killer to be brought to justice, you hear the response someone said, which was, “Because nobody cared. That gave me a chill.

That was a really tough thing to not only hear but to feel. When you love someone, their life matters so much. When you feel like life is not valued at all, that certainly must be incredibly painful.

One of the difference makers in this investigation was reporter Christine Pelisek putting pressure on law enforcement by keeping the story out there through her reporting. With your journalism background how much did you appreciate that aspect of the case?

There are many examples of why true journalism is important. There is a book I read in college “Democracy in America,” which really made me realize how important journalism is. It doesn’t mean it’s perfect, but it’s also imperative. Both can be true. I think people have to understand the difference between fact and fiction. There is a discernment of what is true journalism. When you look at a story like this and many stories like this where it is the hard work of a journalist that brings something to light that reignites a case, reignites an investigation that leads to the case being solved. It’s beyond important.

What was it like to narrate this story?

It was powerful because the story has an insane amount of gravity. The truth is this story is about the victims. How do you lend yourself to telling the story but also be in the background? I think I had an amazing team and group of people who helped me literally find the right voice for that. For someone who got a master’s degree in journalism, it was great for me to dig into this. It felt like something I would want to do. I wanted to do it justice because of the people involved. Cold Case and A&E really spent so much time making sure they honored what this story was and who those women were.

It was great to see the family members who ended up being a support system with each other. Taking this tragedy they can pull from and make something positive.

It was beautiful to see this sense of community that was fostered and continues. I think they gave humanity to every victim and everything they’ve been through. Yet, I still felt their pain, but I also saw their progress. So I think the way both were blended was truly beautiful.

How much of a true crime fan are you?

I am a fan. I don’t even know if that’s the right word to be a fan of true crime. I am certainly compelled by the complexity of human nature. I watch across all platforms. Human beings are something else when you think about the complexity of how the mind works. How do killers have this desire to kill? It’s all fascinating. What was also fascinating to me was how I’d never heard of this story.

What are you watching? Are you one of those people who enjoys Forensic Files in their hotel room? Or is that just me?

Forensic Files in every hotel room. Dateline in every hotel room. I did watch The Menendez Brothers and the Menedez documentary. I watched the Aaron Hernandez documentary. I think what I loved about [The Grim Sleeper] is there was such a focus on the victims and families. I think that was a big deal for me.

You got to really learn who the victims were by those who knew them best. They weren’t just a name on a page.

A lot of them dealt with addiction, so it was also interesting to see who they were before. Thinking about when certain things come into a community. Who were these people before addiction? That drew me in too. I think they did an incredible job letting us find out who these women were and the families that loved them and were left behind.

It’s amazing how this case was solved through familial DNA and a pizza slice. As a follower of true crime, how incredible would you say this type of work has evolved in your eyes?

Forensics has been incredible. It has led to a lot of people being arrested and a lot of people being freed. There have been some innocent people helped. The forensics don’t lie. As science continues to evolve, I think solving cases will become perhaps quicker. In this case, if it happened today, I don’t think it would have lasted this long.

What was your takeaway from this doc?

There is an importance of listening to the victims. I hope people just see these victims as people. I hope somehow it increases our capacity for compassion. I also hope this extends to the detectives who work on cold case files as well as the journalists who report on them. It’s a team effort to solve these cases. You never give up.

The fact this case took so long to solve and there could be more victims. I’m happy there is this sense of closure for that community. There were the better part of three decades they were scared of the killer out there. You never know what this person looked like. The fact he lived three doors down from people is shocking. It’s amazing what forensics and science can do. The fact a pizza slice played a role here is impressive. I wouldn’t want to commit a crime right now with all these resources out there. Hopefully, it helps reduce these crimes from being committed, but I don’t know. There is something that compels people to do these things. I am happy they found him and those family members had a voice for us to hear their pain and acknowledge their loved ones.

Do you see yourself doing more roles within this genre?

I’ve started my production company [Rh Negative}, and we just partnered with MGM Alternative. I think it’s more getting into producing in the true crime space would be next because it is a space that I’ve been interested in and watched. That feels like the next way I would want to explore it.

What does it mean for you to have this new first-look deal with MGM Alternative? What can we expect from the first announced project Squad Games, an off-shoot competition reality series of Girls Trip?

That will be coming down. It should be good, interesting and fun. I’m excited for that. Honestly, it has been great to collaborate and work alongside the team at MGM. When I tell you they are wonderful at guiding and supporting and enhancing any idea, I mean it. They know I’m interested in the true crime space. We have something in the works now. I’m looking forward to that. Those things take a second because you want to do it justice. That is next after Squad Games and a few more. Our partnership has been really productive and fruitful so far. I’m so pleased.

The Wayans brothers announced the Scary Movie franchise is returning. I know Anna Faris said a few months ago there are two conditions if she reprised her role in Scary Movie: Money and Regina Hall.

Anna is great. I’m just very excited to know that the Wayans, who actually started the project out of their idea, are back on board and at the helm again. I’m excited for them. We’ll see if Brenda is in this new world. I’m thrilled at the possibility that the band could get back together again. That would be fun.

As a creator and working behind the scenes, what is your opinion on the Hollywood landscape now?

I think Hollywood itself is still trying to figure it out. We’re post-strike and the industry as a whole is recalibrating. I’m always optimistic and hopeful and very excited about that women are at the table. We love our fellas too, so it’s not a takeover. It’s a beautiful relationship we’ll continue to build. I think you’ll hear more perspectives on this thing we call life. It has the potential to be an incredibly exciting time.

Cold Case Files: The Grim Sleeper premiere Friday, November 8, 9/8c, A&E