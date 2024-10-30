Colored composite sketch of The Lady of the Dunes, and the body at the crime scene.. (Courtesy of LEFT/RIGHT Productions)

A decades-long investigation of an unknown woman’s murder in Provincetown, Massachusetts is at the center of Oxygen’s upcoming special Lady of the Dunes: Hunting A Cape Cod Killer. Over two nights, the program examines how a 50-year quest to identify her and who killed her veered into one man’s search for his birth mother.

When a dead body was found in the remote areas of the dunes, it rocked the idyllic and close-knit community. The 1974 case left little in the way of answers as investigators sought to identify her and pursue the killer.

As seen in the teaser exclusively shared with TV Insider, things were not always what they appeared as more details emerged. Twists in the mystery led to a hidden family, a suspect’s violent past, and a detective willing to sacrifice her career for answers.

Ruth Marie Terry of Tennessee would be ultimately identified as the “Lady of the Dunes” in 2022, and her killer was finally identified. The special will include never-before-aired details about what got investigators to the end.

Helping tell the story are extensive on-camera interviews with Provincetown detectives who worked on the case, including Meredith Lobur. Now retired, she details her attempts to identify the Lady of the Dunes, the obstacles she said she faced from her own police chief, and the personal consequences of her persistent efforts to solve the case. Family members including Terry’s son Richard Hanchett also sit down to give their perspective on this heartwrenching story. The project also brings new intel to light like how the FBI got involved in the investigation, which led to solving the case.

“The Lady of the Dunes: Hunting a Cape Cod Killer” is produced by Left/Right Productions. Banks Tarver, Ken Druckerman, Maija Norris, and Steve Yaccino executive produce.

Lady of the Dunes Part One, November 29, 8/7c, Oxygen

Lady of the Dunes Part Two, November 30, 9/8c, Oxygen