‘The View’ Fans Slam Show for Featuring Chris Christie for the Third Time in a Month

With just a few days until the 2024 presidential election, it’s not surprising that The View is prioritizing political voices for its guest list, but after Friday’s (November 1) addition of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie — who’d been on the show twice already in the last month — audiences took to social media to share their frustration.

Christie previously appeared on the show to talk about the state of the race on October 2 and returned on October 25, which was just a week before Friday’s live show. During the second interview, Christie offered his critiques of the candidates and campaigns and refused to commit to voting for Kamala Harris, despite his rejection of his former ally Donald Trump, saying he needed to see more.

This time, Christie once again offered some analysis of the week in politics — including the biggest speeches and controversies of the week — but did not discuss his own voting plans, as some might have expected from the quick-repeat booking. And viewers made their distaste for the decision loud and clear.

“Next time just pull someone from the audience,” one user wrote. “We don’t need to see Chris Christie or hear his opinion.”

“Why do they keep bringing Chris Christie onnnnn I am tired,” wrote another.

“Chris Christie stood by Trump’s lies for years,” one watcher wrote, alongside a GIF of Judge Judy looking particularly annoyed. “Stop paying him to come on and give his opinion. We don’t want it.”

Check out more social media reactions to Christie’s third return in a month below.

The way #TheView keeps bringing back Chris Christie like he’s the only political pundit in the world… Ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/nwyZvAN1gV — Tammi (@Tammi on the Spoutible, come on over!) (@TLaTela) November 1, 2024

Stop cramming Chris Christie or throats. Remember one labor day he closed down the beaches in new jersey. Then he went and sat on the beach with his family. He’s a huge hypocrite..#TheView — ✌️ Amber ️ (@AmberCathe) November 1, 2024

Why is Chris Christie on again? #TheView pic.twitter.com/0oIHs3oEeI — Summer too Hot (@JRzthoughts) October 25, 2024

