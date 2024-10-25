Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie was, once again, the featured guest on Friday’s (October 25) episode of The View, and things got mighty testy between himself and cohost Ana Navarro over the state of the election.

Christie, a Republican and former ally of Donald Trump who was reportedly second in line for his first vice presidential nominee in 2016, weighed in on what he thinks Kamala Harris needs to do to win over undecided voters. He earned the ire of Navarro after saying that certain damaging stories about Trump — like his own former chief of staff saying he’s a fascist — just aren’t moving the needle.

“Bottom line is I’m not here to be a cheerleader for her,” Christie said. “I’m here to say, based on what I have learned in politics over time, what she needs to do to close the deal.”

“Republicans who are having a hard time closing for her, do you think hearing — and I’m talking about national security Republicans who care about the military — do you think hearing John Kelly say that he is a fascist and what he said about Hitler doesn’t make a difference with those voters?” she asked sharply.

“I don’t think so. I think those Republicans have already figured out they don’t like him,” Christie answered. “What they’re trying to figure out is, ‘Okay, I don’t want to vote for him. Am I going to vote for her or vote for no one?'”

After a commercial break, the conversation resumed, and Christie talked about his rather cynical bit of optimism for the post-Trump future of the Republican party — “A lot of these people will change. You know why? Because they changed to become pro-Trump. They care about their title more than they care about what they believe.”

Navarro wanted to get straight to the other point, though, which was where Christie’s head is at less than two weeks before the election, as she said pointedly, “Do you think the best case scenario is for Kamala Harris to be president, to win?”

“She hasn’t sold me yet. I think I told you that this morning. I just told you that,” he quickly responded.

“I’m not asking are you going to vote for her. I’m asking you is that the best case scenario,” she added.

“That’s a backdoor way of asking me the same thing,” Chris said. After some animated shouting and crosstalk, he added, “Ana, you and I have known each other a long time, and you’ve gotta be much better than that to get me to come through the back door.”

