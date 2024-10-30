‘Abbott Elementary’ Pokes Fun at ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak’s Politics in Halloween Episode

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Abbott Elementary Season 4, Episode 4, “Costume Contest.”] Abbott Elementary put the spotlight on a TV icon in its latest Halloween episode, “Costume Contest” as Jacob (Chris Perfetti) channeled longtime Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak in his costume. The pick comes with its fair share of critiques from coworkers especially as they take a small dig at Sajak’s politics but ultimately recognize him for the TV icon he is. In the opening scenes of the episode, Janine (Quinta Brunson) considers Jacob’s choice, acknowledging that she recognizes her coworker’s costume as Sajak, “Although interesting choice for you, given his politics,” she noted.

“Well, I’ve taken a step back from Elon Musk’s internet, and now it sometimes takes me weeks to find these things out,” Jacob started to say in response to the hint at Sajak’s conservative views. “So, you know, I figured if I didn’t know….” he added, trailing off.

“Yeah, you’d already bought the suit when you’d found out,” Janine interjected.

“Yeah, no returns,” Jacob stated. As fans know, Jacob’s not shy about his liberal point of view, which certainly contrasts with Sajak’s political affiliation. Still, there was plenty of love shown to Sajak despite the call-out, especially from Abbott‘s long-running educator Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph).

While Barbara’s love shown for Sajak in the episode stems from her grappling over the loss of a Halloween tradition of bobbing for apples with the students, her stance is valid when she calls out the young students for not knowing Sajak, a TV fixture for the past several decades. Learning of Sajak’s retirement almost sends Barbara over the edge, but she recovers when she learns he’ll host Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

Barbara even goes so far as to volunteer as Vanna White’s replacement on the celebrity iteration for a chance to rub elbows with the game show legend. Whether Ralph will pop up as a celebrity contestant on the forthcoming game show remains to be seen, but it would be a funny nod to her character’s clear love for Sajak.

But what did you think of Abbott Elementary‘s handling of Pat Sajak’s politics and retirement in the Halloween episode? Sound off in the comments section, below.

Abbott Elementary, Season 4, Wednesdays, 9:30 p.m. ET/PT, ABC