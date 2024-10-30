Martha Stewart in Her Own Words, Halloween at Abbott Elementary, Mea Culpas in ‘Shrinking,’ Classic Movies Terror-Thon

Lifestyle icon Martha Stewart reflects on her high-profile life and career in a candid documentary profile. The staff of Abbott Elementary gets into the Halloween spirit in full costume. The therapists in the Apple TV+ comedy Shrinking have a lot to sort out this week. Turner Classic Movies begins a 48-hour Halloween “Terror-Thon,” with Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho the first night’s main attraction.

Netflix

Martha

Documentary Premiere

Martha Stewart is more than happy to explain, “What does it mean to be the first female self-made billionaire in American history?” Which she does at length in filmmaker R.J. Cutler’s candid biographical profile. Unapologetic when it comes to her unyielding public image, the lifestyle icon declares, “I’m strict and I’m demanding and I’m all those good things that make a successful person.” The film covers her highs and lows (a pit stop at a federal prison in West Virginia) and her comeback, including a Sports Illustrated cover at age 81 and an unexpected partnership with Snoop Dogg. “The cookie-cutter house and the cookie-cutter life, that was not for me.” As she might also say, it’s a good thing.

Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Abbott Elementary

9:30/8:30c

The teachers at the embattled Philadelphia elementary school get into the holiday spirit with a costume contest (see a gallery of images here) — Jacob (Chris Perfetti) as Pat Sajak was one I didn’t see coming — but the couples’ costume sported by super-nerds Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) has everyone puzzled. One tradition hits a speed bump when parents object to Barbara’s (Sheryl Lee Ralph) annual apple-bobbing game for hygiene reasons.

Apple TV+

Shrinking

“We all make mistakes,” unorthodox therapist Jimmy (Jason Segel) observes at the start of an episode full of people reeling from bad or awkward decisions, including daughter Alice’s (Lukita Maxwell) misguided overtures to her smitten neighbor Connor (Gavin Lewis) and Liz (Christa Miller) selling her half of Sean’s (Luke Tennie) food truck to his father, triggering his war-related PTSD. The latter situation brings Liz into Paul’s (Harrison Ford) office for her first-ever therapy session: “Dazzle me,” she beams as the curmudgeon growls. Elsewhere, Jimmy’s best friend Brian (Michael Urie) begins to feel pressure about adopting a child, objecting in his special way: “I’m a superficial narcissist who is a prisoner of his own vanity — and as much as I love that about myself…”

Everett Collection

Psycho

Starting at dawn with Vincent Price’s campy 1959 classic House on Haunted Hill, TCM devotes 48 hours to the best of vintage horror with its Halloween Terror-Thon, with Alfred Hitchcock’s iconic 1960 thriller Psycho (8/7c) as Wednesday’s prime-time centerpiece, followed by that same year’s British shocker Peeping Tom (10/9c) and David Lynch’s unsettling 1986 Blue Velvet (11:45/10:45c). On Halloween Thursday, highlights include the original Dracula, Frankenstein and Bride of Frankenstein from the 1930s.

INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM: