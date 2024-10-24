See the Casts of ‘9-1-1,’ ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘Doctor Odyssey,’ ‘DWTS’ & More in the Halloween Spirit (PHOTOS)

Halloween episodes for DWTS, Doctor Odyssey and 9-1-1
Disney/ABC

Things are getting spooky at ABC. The network has revealed new sneak peeks at each of its major shows’ upcoming holiday special episodes, including scripted shows 9-1-1, Abbott Elementary, and Doctor Odyssey and its unscripted favorites America’s Funniest Videos, Dancing With the Stars, and Press Your Luck.

9-1-1‘s holiday episode kicks off Thursday (October 24) night’s primetime lineup. The episode is titled “Masks” and airs at 8/7c on ABC. Then, Doctor Odyssey‘s “Halloween Week” episode follows at 9/8c. 

AFV airs its Halloween episode on Sunday (October 27) at 7/6c, with Press Your Luck‘s “Halloween Spooktacular” following at 10/9c. DWTS‘s “Halloween Nightmares” segment airs Tuesday (October 29) at 8/7c, and Abbott Elementary‘s hotly anticipated “Costume Contest” follows on Wednesday (October 30) at 9:30/8:30c.

Check out photos of each of the new, creepily-themed episodes below!

9-1-1 - ÒMasksÓ - The 118 is once again working on the spookiest night of the year and missing out on all the tricks and treats. Meanwhile, BuckÕs Halloween decorations become a little scarier than he had hoped. THURSDAY, OCT. 24 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Ray Mickshaw) OLIVER STARK
Disney/Ray Mickshaw

9-1-1

Buck is going to be dealing with some deadly decor.

9-1-1 - ÒMasksÓ - The 118 is once again working on the spookiest night of the year and missing out on all the tricks and treats. Meanwhile, BuckÕs Halloween decorations become a little scarier than he had hoped. THURSDAY, OCT. 24 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Ray Mickshaw) OLIVER STARK, KENNETH CHOI
Disney/Ray Mickshaw

The whole firehouse is getting spooky-fied for the occasion.

9-1-1 - ÒMasksÓ - The 118 is once again working on the spookiest night of the year and missing out on all the tricks and treats. Meanwhile, BuckÕs Halloween decorations become a little scarier than he had hoped. THURSDAY, OCT. 24 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Ray Mickshaw) PETER KRAUSE, AISHA HINDS, OLIVER STARK
Disney/Ray Mickshaw

Hopefully, there won’t be any need for those coffins beyond decorations.

Cree Summer and Sheryl Lee Ralph in 'Abbott Elementary's Season 4 Halloween episode
Disney/Gilles Mingasson

Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) goes classic with her tiger costume in Abbott Elementary‘s Halloween episode alongside Ms. Inez.

William Stanford Davis as Emo Jimmy Butler for 'Abbott Elementary's Season 4 Halloween episode
Disney/Gilles Mingasson

Abbott Elementary

Abbott Elementary‘s janitor Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis) dresses up as “emo” Jimmy Butler.

Chris Perfetti as Pat Sajak for 'Abbott Elementary's Season 4 Halloween episode
Disney/Gilles Mingasson

Jacob (Chris Perfetti) does his best impression of Wheel of Fortune‘s Pat Sajak for his costume.

Lisa Ann Walter for Abbott Elementary's Season 4 Halloween episode
Disney/Gilles Mingasson

Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) went cute and cuddly with her costume that may or may not be based on her guinea pig Sweet Cheeks.

Tyler James Williams and Quinta Brunson as Mr. D.N.A. and the mosquito in amber from 'Jurassic Park' for 'Abbott Elementary's Halloween episode
Disney/Gilles Mingasson

Gregory (Tyler James Williams) and Janine (Quinta Brunson) channel their inner movie nerds with this inspired Jurassic Park-themed couple’s costume. For those who may not know, Gregory is Mr. D.N.A. and Janine is the mosquito stuck in amber that’s used to make the dinosaurs in Spielberg’s ’90s hit.

Janelle James as Blade for 'Abbott Elementary's Season 4 Halloween episode
Disney/Gilles Mingasson

Abbott Elementary‘s principal Ava (Janelle James) dresses as vampire Blade.

Cree Summer as Cat in the Hat for 'Abbott Elementary's Halloween episode
Disney/Gilles Mingasson

Abbott Elementary‘s librarian Ms. Inez (Cree Summer) takes a reading break as Cat in the Hat.

Joshua Jackson Doctor Odyssey
Disney/Tina Thorpe

Doctor Odyssey

Quite fitting that Dr. Max Bankman (Joshua Jackson) goes as Poseidon while onboard the Odyssey.

DOCTOR ODYSSEY - ÒHalloween WeekÓ - ItÕs Halloween on The Odyssey, featuring a high-stakes costume contest; but when a zombie-like illness plagues select passengers, the festivities take a dark turn. Meanwhile, Avery and Max embark on a rescue mission. THURSDAY, OCT. 24 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Tina Thorpe) SEAN TEALE
Disney/Tina Thorpe

Meanwhile, Tristan (Sean Teale) is opting for a Jack Sparrow ensemble. Aye, matey.

DOCTOR ODYSSEY - ÒHalloween WeekÓ - ItÕs Halloween on The Odyssey, featuring a high-stakes costume contest; but when a zombie-like illness plagues select passengers, the festivities take a dark turn. Meanwhile, Avery and Max embark on a rescue mission. THURSDAY, OCT. 24 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Tina Thorpe) ANDREA MILLER
Disney/Tina Thorpe

Guest star Andrea Miller is the Bride of Frankenstein.

DOCTOR ODYSSEY - ÒHalloween WeekÓ - ItÕs Halloween on The Odyssey, featuring a high-stakes costume contest; but when a zombie-like illness plagues select passengers, the festivities take a dark turn. Meanwhile, Avery and Max embark on a rescue mission. THURSDAY, OCT. 24 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Tina Thorpe) SEAN TEALE
Disney/Tina Thorpe

And Tristan is taking the theme to bed with him, too.

DANCING WITH THE STARS - ÒDisney NightÓ - ItÕs an enchanting night in the ballroom as the eight remaining couples celebrate the magic of Disney through vibrant performances inspired by beloved films and characters. TUESDAY, OCT. 22 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Eric McCandless) DWIGHT HOWARD, DANIELLA KARAGACH
Disney/Eric McCandless

Dancing With the Stars

Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach cut a rug in costume for Disney night.

DANCING WITH THE STARS - ÒDisney NightÓ - ItÕs an enchanting night in the ballroom as the eight remaining couples celebrate the magic of Disney through vibrant performances inspired by beloved films and characters. TUESDAY, OCT. 22 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Eric McCandless) STEPHANI SOSA, BRITT STEWART, KAILYN ROGERS
Disney/Eric McCandless

Stephani Sosa, Britt Stewart, and Kailyn Rogers go for a Moana theme here.

DANCING WITH THE STARS - ÒDisney NightÓ - ItÕs an enchanting night in the ballroom as the eight remaining couples celebrate the magic of Disney through vibrant performances inspired by beloved films and characters. TUESDAY, OCT. 22 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Eric McCandless) DANNY AMENDOLA, WITNEY CARSON
Disney/Eric McCandless

Danny Amendola and Witney Carson.

DANCING WITH THE STARS - ÒDisney NightÓ - ItÕs an enchanting night in the ballroom as the eight remaining couples celebrate the magic of Disney through vibrant performances inspired by beloved films and characters. TUESDAY, OCT. 22 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Eric McCandless) RYLEE ARNOLD, STEPHEN NEDOROSCIK
Disney/Eric McCandless

Rylee Arnold and Stephen Nedoroscik.

DANCING WITH THE STARS - ÒDisney NightÓ - ItÕs an enchanting night in the ballroom as the eight remaining couples celebrate the magic of Disney through vibrant performances inspired by beloved films and characters. TUESDAY, OCT. 22 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Eric McCandless) ILONA MAHER, ALAN BERSTEN
Disney/Eric McCandless

Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten.

DANCING WITH THE STARS - ÒDisney NightÓ - ItÕs an enchanting night in the ballroom as the eight remaining couples celebrate the magic of Disney through vibrant performances inspired by beloved films and characters. TUESDAY, OCT. 22 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Eric McCandless) CHANDLER KINNEY, JOEY GRAZIADEI, JENNA JOHNSON, ILONA MAHER, ALAN BERSTEN
Disney/Eric McCandless

Chandler Kinney, Joey Graziadei, Jenna Johnson, Ilona Maher, and Alan Bersten get into the rhythm.

AFV - Ò3504Ó - ItÕs the spooktacular Halloween episode, where folks are surprised by creepy decorations, enjoy laughs over amusing costumes, and celebrate the clumsiness of the season. SUNDAY, OCT. 27 (7:00-8:01 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Ser Baffo) ALFONSO RIBEIRO
Disney/Ser Baffo

AFV

Alfonso Ribeiro is feeling it in his orange suit.

Press Your Luck
ABC

Press Your Luck

The judges all have their own look going.

9-1-1

Abbott Elementary

Dancing With the Stars

Doctor Odyssey

