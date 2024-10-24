Things are getting spooky at ABC. The network has revealed new sneak peeks at each of its major shows’ upcoming holiday special episodes, including scripted shows 9-1-1, Abbott Elementary, and Doctor Odyssey and its unscripted favorites America’s Funniest Videos, Dancing With the Stars, and Press Your Luck.

9-1-1‘s holiday episode kicks off Thursday (October 24) night’s primetime lineup. The episode is titled “Masks” and airs at 8/7c on ABC. Then, Doctor Odyssey‘s “Halloween Week” episode follows at 9/8c.

AFV airs its Halloween episode on Sunday (October 27) at 7/6c, with Press Your Luck‘s “Halloween Spooktacular” following at 10/9c. DWTS‘s “Halloween Nightmares” segment airs Tuesday (October 29) at 8/7c, and Abbott Elementary‘s hotly anticipated “Costume Contest” follows on Wednesday (October 30) at 9:30/8:30c.

Check out photos of each of the new, creepily-themed episodes below!