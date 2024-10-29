It’s the best time of year to watch John Carpenter’s Halloween movies. Happily, all of them are available to watch on streaming services. Fittingly, there are 13 Halloween movies total, and while they’re all available on streaming, they’re not all available on the same platforms.

The film that started it all came out in theaters on October 25, 1978. Set 15 years after murdering his sister, Judith, on Halloween night in 1963, Michael Myers (played by multiple actors in the first film) escapes from a mental hospital and returns to the small town of Haddonfield, Illinois, to kill again. Jamie Lee Curtis followed in her mother’s (Psycho star Janet Leigh) horror footsteps with her role as Laurie Strode, a part she would reprise in future films in the franchise including the recent releases in 2018 and after.

Six people played Michael Myers in the first Halloween, in which the character appeared at multiple ages. Those actors were Nick Castle, Tony Moran, Tommy Lee Wallace, James Winburn, Will Sandin, and Debra Hill (the movie’s writer and producer). Carpenter also isn’t the director of every film in the franchise. After Carpenter directed the first movie, the following directors stepped in (listed in order of release): Rick Rosenthal, Dwight H. Little, Dominique Othenin-Girard, Joe Chappelle, Steve Miner, Rob Zombie, and David Gordon Green.

With different directors and casts, some of the movies ended up taking place in alternate timelines, which made it possible for Curtis’ Laurie to die in one timeline and be alive in another. If you’d like to watch the Halloween movies before the spooky season is up, here’s where all 13 of them can be watched. You can also find upcoming airings for each movie through our show pages, hyperlinked in the list below.

Where to Stream Every Halloween Movie

Halloween (1978): Shudder, AMC+, Fubo, Cultpix, IndieFlix

Halloween II (1981): AMC+, Peacock

Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982): AMC+, Peacock

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988): AMC+, Shudder

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989): AMC+, Shudder

Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995): AMC+, Paramount+

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998): AMC+, Paramount+

Halloween: Resurrection (2002): AMC+, Paramount+

Halloween (2007): Tubi, Fubo, Shudder, Peacock

Halloween II (2009): Tubi, Shudder, AMC+, Peacock

Halloween (2018): Netflix, Peacock, Hulu Premium

Halloween Kills (2021): Peacock, Fubo, Hulu Premium

Halloween Ends (2022): Starz, Hulu Premium, The Roku Channel Premium, Prime Video Premium