Where to Watch Every John Carpenter Movie for Halloween

John Carpenter and Halloween go hand in hand. The prolific filmmaker has created more spooky classics than perhaps any other, the most legendary being the Halloween franchise that brought Michael Myers to the screen.

Watching scary movies in the fall is a time-honored tradition. Thankfully, the majority of Carpenter’s work is available to watch on multiple streaming services — even his earliest work from college is available for free on YouTube.

Below, see a list of every movie Carpenter has written and/or directed that’s available on streaming platforms, with information on where to watch them online either for free or through subscription services. He didn’t direct every Halloween movie, but we included the ones he produced in the list as well because it would just be silly to exclude those in this kind of breakdown (he also gets default character credits for those, besides). These titles are listed in order of release.

Happy watching!

John Carpenter Movies on Streaming

Captain Voyeur (writer/director, 1969): Watch his student film on YouTube

The Resurrection of Broncho Billy (writer, 1970): Watch the Oscar-winning short on YouTube

Dark Star (writer/director, 1974): Prime Video, Peacock, Fubo, The Roku Channel, Tubi, Kanopy, Plex, Crackle

Assault on Precinct 13 (writer/director, 1976): Prime Video, Freevee, Peacock, Fubo, Roku Channel, Tubi, Kanopy, Plex, Crackle

Eyes of Laura Mars (writer, 1978): Prime Video, Tubi, The Criterion Channel

Halloween (writer/director, 1978): Shudder, AMC+, Fubo, Cultpix, IndieFlix

Someone’s Watching Me! (writer/director, 1978): The Criterion Channel

The Fog (writer/director, 1980): Prime Video, Fubo, The Criterion Channel, Freevee

Escape From New York (writer/director, 1981): Prime Video, The Roku Channel, Freevee, Plex

Halloween II (writer/producer, 1981): AMC+, Peacock

Halloween III: Season of the Witch (producer, 1982): AMC+, Peacock

The Thing (director, 1982): Prime Video, AMC+, Peacock

Christine (director, 1983): Fubo, AMC+, The Criterion Channel, Peacock

Starman (director, 1984): Rent on Prime Video, Apple TV+, YouTube, Google Play

Big Trouble in Little China (director, 1986): Free with ads on YouTube Movies & TV

Black Moon Rising (writer, 1986): Tubi, The Roku Channel, Prime Video, Plex

Prince of Darkness (writer/director, 1987): Peacock

They Live (writer/director, 1988): Peacock, Tubi

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988): AMC+, Shudder

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers(1989): AMC+, Shudder

El Diablo (writer, 1990): Max, Hulu Premium

Memoirs of an Invisible Man (director, 1992): Tubi, The Roku Channel, Plex, Fandango at Home

Body Bags (director, 1993): Peacock, AMC+, Tubi, Plex, Prime Video

In the Mouth of Madness (1995): Free with ads on YouTube Movies & TV

Village of the Damned (1995): Tubi, Peacock

Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995): AMC+, Paramount+

Escape from L.A. (writer/producer, 1996): Paramount+ Premium, Hulu Premium, Fubo Premium

Vampires (1998): AMC+, Tubi

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998): AMC+, Paramount+

Silent Predators (writer, 1999): Tubi, Plex, The Roku Channel, Crackle

Ghosts of Mars (writer/director, 2001): AMC+, Tubi, The Roku Channel Premium

Halloween: Resurrection (2002): AMC+, Paramount+

Cigarette Burns (director, 2005): Tubi, Plex

Halloween (2007): Tubi, Fubo, Shudder, Peacock

Halloween II (2009): Tubi, Shudder, AMC+, Peacock

The Ward (2011): Tubi, Peacock, Prime Video, Plex, Fandango at Home

Halloween (executive producer, 2018): Netflix, Peacock, Hulu Premium

Halloween Kills (executive producer, 2021): Peacock, Fubo, Hulu Premium

Halloween Ends (executive producer, 2022): Starz, Hulu Premium, The Roku Channel Premium, Prime Video Premium

Suburban Screams (director/executive producer, 2023): Peacock