Where to Watch Every John Carpenter Movie for Halloween
John Carpenter and Halloween go hand in hand. The prolific filmmaker has created more spooky classics than perhaps any other, the most legendary being the Halloween franchise that brought Michael Myers to the screen.
Watching scary movies in the fall is a time-honored tradition. Thankfully, the majority of Carpenter’s work is available to watch on multiple streaming services — even his earliest work from college is available for free on YouTube.
Below, see a list of every movie Carpenter has written and/or directed that’s available on streaming platforms, with information on where to watch them online either for free or through subscription services. He didn’t direct every Halloween movie, but we included the ones he produced in the list as well because it would just be silly to exclude those in this kind of breakdown (he also gets default character credits for those, besides). These titles are listed in order of release.
Happy watching!
John Carpenter Movies on Streaming
Captain Voyeur (writer/director, 1969): Watch his student film on YouTube
The Resurrection of Broncho Billy (writer, 1970): Watch the Oscar-winning short on YouTube
Dark Star (writer/director, 1974): Prime Video, Peacock, Fubo, The Roku Channel, Tubi, Kanopy, Plex, Crackle
Assault on Precinct 13 (writer/director, 1976): Prime Video, Freevee, Peacock, Fubo, Roku Channel, Tubi, Kanopy, Plex, Crackle
Eyes of Laura Mars (writer, 1978): Prime Video, Tubi, The Criterion Channel
Halloween (writer/director, 1978): Shudder, AMC+, Fubo, Cultpix, IndieFlix
Someone’s Watching Me! (writer/director, 1978): The Criterion Channel
The Fog (writer/director, 1980): Prime Video, Fubo, The Criterion Channel, Freevee
Escape From New York (writer/director, 1981): Prime Video, The Roku Channel, Freevee, Plex
Halloween II (writer/producer, 1981): AMC+, Peacock
Halloween III: Season of the Witch (producer, 1982): AMC+, Peacock
The Thing (director, 1982): Prime Video, AMC+, Peacock
Christine (director, 1983): Fubo, AMC+, The Criterion Channel, Peacock
Starman (director, 1984): Rent on Prime Video, Apple TV+, YouTube, Google Play
Big Trouble in Little China (director, 1986): Free with ads on YouTube Movies & TV
Black Moon Rising (writer, 1986): Tubi, The Roku Channel, Prime Video, Plex
Prince of Darkness (writer/director, 1987): Peacock
They Live (writer/director, 1988): Peacock, Tubi
Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988): AMC+, Shudder
Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers(1989): AMC+, Shudder
El Diablo (writer, 1990): Max, Hulu Premium
Memoirs of an Invisible Man (director, 1992): Tubi, The Roku Channel, Plex, Fandango at Home
Body Bags (director, 1993): Peacock, AMC+, Tubi, Plex, Prime Video
In the Mouth of Madness (1995): Free with ads on YouTube Movies & TV
Village of the Damned (1995): Tubi, Peacock
Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995): AMC+, Paramount+
Escape from L.A. (writer/producer, 1996): Paramount+ Premium, Hulu Premium, Fubo Premium
Vampires (1998): AMC+, Tubi
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998): AMC+, Paramount+
Silent Predators (writer, 1999): Tubi, Plex, The Roku Channel, Crackle
Ghosts of Mars (writer/director, 2001): AMC+, Tubi, The Roku Channel Premium
Halloween: Resurrection (2002): AMC+, Paramount+
Cigarette Burns (director, 2005): Tubi, Plex
Halloween (2007): Tubi, Fubo, Shudder, Peacock
Halloween II (2009): Tubi, Shudder, AMC+, Peacock
The Ward (2011): Tubi, Peacock, Prime Video, Plex, Fandango at Home
Halloween (executive producer, 2018): Netflix, Peacock, Hulu Premium
Halloween Kills (executive producer, 2021): Peacock, Fubo, Hulu Premium
Halloween Ends (executive producer, 2022): Starz, Hulu Premium, The Roku Channel Premium, Prime Video Premium
Suburban Screams (director/executive producer, 2023): Peacock