Yellowstone fans may be gearing up for the return of their favorite series on Paramount Network, but the upcoming spinoff The Madison has star Patrick J. Adams excited.

TV Insider caught up with the actor, who is best known for playing lawyer Mike Ross in USA Network‘s long-loved hit Suits (pictured below), as he appeared on Fox‘s courtroom drama Accused, and he teased his joy over the new gig he’s taking on. Slated to play Russell McIntosh, a young investment banker who has followed the life path set before him, Adams couldn’t divulge any specific details, only that he’s very much enjoying the work.

“I wish I could say anything about it, but I feel the minute I say a word, someone will bust through this window and shut me down,” Adams joked when we asked him about the project. “I will just say I’m having an incredible time. I feel very lucky to be in this universe to be working with these people,” he added.

For those less acquainted with The Madison, the newest spinoff in Taylor Sheridan‘s Yellowstone universe is described as a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana. Joining Adams in the show are Michelle Pfeiffer, Elle Chapman, Beau Garrett, and Amiah Miller, among others.

Pfeiffer is also attached as an executive producer on the series from MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions.

Regarding his character Russell, Adams says, “I love this character and it’s different and I’m having a ball.”

While there’s no official premiere date in place for The Madison, production for the show reportedly began in August of this year in Montana, New York City, and Texas.

The Madison, Series Premiere, TBA, Paramount Network