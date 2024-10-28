Netflix’s New ‘Moments’ Feature Will Let You Bookmark & Share Your Favorite Scenes

Netflix Moments
Netflix is ready to let audiences bookmark and share their favorite moments from shows and movies on the streaming service.

Announced on Tudum, the “Moments” feature is now available as an iOS app as of Monday (October 28) and will soon be available to download on Android devices.

The feature allows audiences to tap a button at the bottom of the screen on favorite scenes, which will then be saved to the “My Netflix” tab where you can revisit that scene again and again. The episode or pic in question will also automatically restart at that point in the story if rewatched.

“Moments” also allows people to share their favorite scenes on social media platforms by clicking a share button on the same app.

Netflix also revealed that they expect to add more functions in the future.

The “Moments” feature is applicable to Netflix’s original films and television shows and anything else streaming on the service, TV Insider confirmed with a Netflix representative.

