‘Blue Bloods’ Cast Hasn’t Lost Hope for a Save — But Not on Another Network

Abigail Hawk has spent 14 years recurring on Blue Bloods — playing Det. Abigail Baker in more than 250 episodes — and she may continue to do so. Hawk says CBS may rethink its decision to cancel the police procedural.

“If you had asked me this question during the summer, before these episodes were about to air, my answer would have been, ‘There’s a pinprick of hope,’” she told HELLO! in a recent interview, discussing the prospects of a 15th season. “Now I think [that] once these episodes start airing, CBS executives may realize that they have made a colossal error and perhaps rethink down the line, so I think it remains possible.”

Hawk did say, however, that she didn’t think a network other than CBS would save Blue Bloods. “I know that there’s been a bit of chatter about that, but I don’t think that that’s a viable option given the talks that we’ve had with the cast and the producers and things like that.”

But “hope floats,” Hawk added. “I think it’s necessary to have something to hang on to, and we would all certainly drop everything and make that happen. At the end of the day, CBS can do whatever they want, but I hope they realize not only how commercially viable Blue Bloods is, but how beloved it is, and the staying power that it has, because family is universal, and there are more stories to be told.”

In a recent interview with Starry Constellation Magazine, Hawk reiterated that there’s “always hope” of a Blue Bloods save. “The set’s gone, the props are gone, but those things can be rebuilt, and if you have the entire cast and crew totally ready and willing to continue, I think it’s possible that the conversation may happen,” she said. “I’m not saying it’s probable, but I think it’s possible.”

Nearly a year ago now, CBS announced that Season 14 of Blue Bloods would be the show’s final outing, with 10 episodes airing in February 2024 and the last eight airing during the 2024–2025 broadcast TV season. That final run of episodes started on October 18.

Costar Donnie Wahlberg stoked hopes of a future for Blue Bloods — and potentially the spinoff CBS is considering — in a conversation with fans this July. “Well, we filmed the apparent last season of Blue Bloods, and it’ll air starting in October,” he said at the time. “Maybe there’ll be something else after that. I don’t know anything officially yet, but there’s things in the works. So maybe something awesome will happen.”

