World Series Begins, Simone Biles’ Olympics Comeback, Billy Crystal Gets Serious in ‘Before,’ Springsteen’s ‘Road Diary’

The World Series

One of baseball’s greatest rivalries resurfaces in a bicoastal World Series, with star power fueling both the Los Angeles Dodgers (Shohei Ohtani) and the New York Yankees (Aaron Judge) as they meet for the first game at Dodger Stadium. This is the 12th time the teams have met in the Fall Classic, the first since 1981.

Netflix

Simone Biles Rising

Documentary Premiere

Back in July, as a curtain-raiser to the thrilling Summer Olympics in Paris, Netflix aired the first chapters of a docuseries charting world-renowned gymnast Simone Biles’ return to the sport after withdrawing from much of the Tokyo games in 2021. Her comeback continued triumphantly in Paris, and the Netflix crew was there following her on her path to three more gold medals and a silver, making her the most decorated gymnast in history.

Apple TV+

Before

Series Premiere

“My life has turned into a Dali painting,” muses Eli (a somber Billy Crystal), a child psychiatrist haunted by the recent suicide of his wife (a spectral Judith Light). His unhappy life takes another turn when an odd little boy, Noah (Jacobi Jupe), shows up on his doorstep, which he’s bloodied with his scratching. Noah has alarming visions, and his drawings suggest an eerie connection with Eli in a slow-burning psychological thriller that might appeal to die-hard fans of M. Night Shyamalan. Launches with two episodes.

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band

Documentary Premiere

Hit the road with the superstar who says, “Since I was 15, playing live has been a deep and lasting part of who I am and how I justify my existence here on Earth.” Director Thom Zimny’s backstage documentary follows Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band musicians in rehearsals and onstage with footage from their 2023-2024 global tour, where they rocked eager crowds for the first time since the pandemic shutdown. Springsteen also appears on BBC America’s The Graham Norton Show (11/10c) alongside Amy Adams and Vanessa Williams.

Zach Dilgard / CBS

Blue Bloods

10/9c

Jake Weber (Medium) guests on the police drama as a British investigator who enlists Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) to help search for an international fugitive, while Jamie (Will Estes) works closer to home to take down a fraudulent sports gambling website. And once again, their commissioner dad Frank (Tom Selleck) butts heads with Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh).

