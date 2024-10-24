Oxygen steps into the minds of murderers like never before with its new series A Plan to Kill. The show takes a deep dive into how some of these sinister individuals methodically orchestrate and meticulously scheme kill their victims. This latest true crime offering examines the stories of disturbing killers who have spent weeks, months, or even years laying out a murder.

First-hand accounts from investigators who worked on these cases and the loved ones of those slain give insight into how these murders unfolded. A look into how far people will go to take the life of someone they believe has wronged them.

The 10-episode season starts with the premiere on October 27 with “Love, Death, and Obsession in Hollywood.” A high-profile case centered on Amie Harwick, a successful Los Angeles-based sex therapist whose shocking murder made headlines in 2020. The 38-year-old was previously engaged to The Price Is Right host Drew Carey. Police later charged Harwick’s ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse with burglary and her murder. He was sentenced to life in 2023. Harwick died after being strangled and thrown from a third floor balcony.

In the above exclusive clip, an investigator explains a police evidence photo revealing red stains on the floor that appear to be blood. Based on the debris by the French doors, it looks to him like the glass was kicked in with just a foot. When the perpetrator reached in to unlock the door, they cut themselves and the drops of blood hit the floor. Someone broke into the house as a burglary or robbery. “Everything is just a big question mark,” he said.

Cases featured this season involve victims who were beloved members of their communities. Among them a mailman who was targeted while on his daily route and a firefighter gunned down in his driveway. Another involves a military veteran initially suspected of the death of his best friend, only to have police discover that he was a victim as well.



The series also profiles a larger-than-life hairstylist targeted by his killers via a dating app. There is the story of an 11-year-old boy, wary of his father’s behavior, who is determined to get justice for his mom. Another installment tells the tale of a white supremacist on the hook for murdering a picturesque family of three.

A Plan to Kill is produced by The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), a part of Sony Pictures Television. IPC’s Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman executive produce along with showrunner Myles Reiff.

A Plan to Kill premiere, October 27, 7/6c, Oxygen