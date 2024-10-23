Ghosts is meeting another CBS hit as the comedy cast features in all-new crossover promos for Survivor. The network unveiled two hilarious TV spots featuring Woodstone spirits Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky), Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long), and Pete (Richie Moriarty) as they observe the reality competition unfold.

As fans of Ghosts know by now, the spirits of Woodstone are TV fanatics, so it makes perfect sense that they’d be absorbed by Survivor, one of CBS’s longest-running shows. These new TV promo spots will air weekly throughout Survivor‘s current run until December and will see the ghosts seeing and chatting about big moments and contestants specific to that Wednesday’s episode of the show.

In other words, these two spots are just the beginning of the crossover with more to come down the line!

In the first promo, above, Gilded Age ghost Hetty appears to be developing a crush on Survivor host and mainstay Jeff Probst as she lingers in the background, observing Pete and Thorfinn watching the show. “You know, Hetty, I really think this show could be up your alley. The drama, the deception…” Pete begins to say.

“The dimples,” Hetty finishes, finding herself entranced by Probst.

“That’s Jeff,” Pete explains simply. “And can he be eliminated?” Hetty wonders aloud, inching her way to the couch.

“No, he here every episode,” Thorfinn assures her. “Perhaps I’ll watch just this once,” she declares, taking a seat on the armrest.

This is just a small bit of the fun as the second promo sees the trio of ghosts discussing the merge feast from the latest episode and relating the challenges and rewards the contestants of Survivor are experiencing with their own experiences. See the second promo, below, and don’t miss the crossover spots when they air on CBS.

Ghosts, Thursdays, 8:30 p.m. ET/PT, CBS

Survivor, Wednesdays, 8 p.m. ET/PT, CBS