How Does Voight Feel About Chapman? ‘Chicago P.D.’ Boss Weighs In

Intelligence Has Your Back For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Chicago P.D. Newsletter:

How does Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) feel about ASA Nina Chapman (Sara Bues)? That’s something he’s going to have to face now on Chicago P.D. after a recent Season 12 episode.

In Episode 4, Chapman lied about having a criminal informant to get a warrant to get Intelligence access to a serial killer’s home. Voight was not happy she risked her career for him, and in turn, she told him she cared about him. He wasn’t ready to hear that. His feelings are unclear.

“It’s the question. I don’t think he knows yet, which is so fun,” showrunner Gwen Sigan tells TV Insider. “I think it took him completely off guard and in my mind, Voight didn’t even know that was an option. I don’t think he’s looking for it. It’s something we’ve never seen on the show. And really since his wife, I don’t think he’s had a romantic relationship that it was deep or meaningful.”

And so for Voight, hearing what Chapman told him “was a total surprise, total shock,” she continues. “I imagine it’s going to be going through his mind now for the next couple months really, especially while she’s gone working a case in a different state. It’s him kind of thinking it over and trying to figure out how he feels. And he’s not an introspective guy. He’s not a guy that would be comfortable just thinking about somebody else. And so he’s going to avoid it a little bit and his feelings will probably take him by surprise either way that they go.”

Chapman has been serving as Voight’s sounding board in a way, and with her away working another case, he’s going to be without that. And she’s not the first sounding board of his to leave (Olinsky, albeit by dying, and Upton, to name a couple).

“It’s definitely a trend in his life that people leave him, and that’s such a part of why this confession that she made took him so off guard because I think he just is so shut down in that regard. So guarded,” notes Sigan. “We’ll see him have a sounding board with different members of the team and some of those relationships changing and evolving. We have somebody who makes detective, and so that also kind of forms a new relationship and new dynamic. So he’s got sounding boards within the unit, but I think he’ll be ready by the time she comes back. He’s going to be sort of yearning for that, at least, confidante back in his life.”

What do you think of Voight and Chapman’s relationship? Let us know in the comments section below.

Chicago P.D., Wednesdays, 10/9c, NBC