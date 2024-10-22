Grab Your News! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our NCIS Newsletter:

Donna Mills is coming to NCIS for its Halloween episode! TV Insider has exclusively learned that the Knots Landing star will guest star in the October 29 episode of the long-running drama’s 22nd season.

Mills plays Wanda Prescott, an antique collector and the widow of a billionaire investment guru. She loves her family and would do anything for them.

Check out the full versions of our exclusive first look photos of Mills as Wanda Prescott, alone and with Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) below.

In the episode, titled “The Trouble with Hal,” NCIS is called in to investigate when a lieutenant returns home on Halloween Eve to find a surprise party being thrown for someone else at his home. We’ll have to wait to see how Mills’ Wanda Prescott fits into the case, but based on these photos, it’s safe to say she has some sort of connection—and that description that she’ll do anything for her family suggests she could very well end up at the very least a suspect.

The Halloween episode should hopefully be a chance for something lighter on NCIS this season after it kicked off with Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) at Camp Pendleton after taking the Chief REACT training officer position; by the end of the premiere, she was on her way back to her team in D.C. Then, in the second episode, Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) was surprised when his “casual girlfriend” was in town—and that led to a conversation about just what they wanted out of their relationship.

And we already know that Episode 4 is going to feature the conversation that Knight and ex-boyfriend Dr. Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) have needed to have but have been avoiding.

“Knight and Jimmy have been working together for weeks, if not months at this point, but yet they haven’t spoken about anything and now all of a sudden they are in a situation where they are sitting next to each other with no way out and the conversation needs to be had,” Law told us. “There is a very definitive moment where Knight opens up the door to say, do you want to stay this way or would you like something to possibly change? And Jimmy has a reaction that kind of breaks her heart a little bit.”

What do you think of Donna Mills’ casting? What are you hoping to see from her? Let us know in the comments section below.

NCIS, Mondays, 9/8c, CBS