Snoop Dogg is a massive hit with The Voice viewers, even if he’s learning how heartbreaking it can be to have the fate of people’s musical dreams in his hands.

The Grammy-nominated rapper made his debut as a coach this season alongside Michael Bublé and returning coaches Gwen Stefani and Reba McEntire. Snoop put together quite the all-star team during the Blind Auditions, but Monday’s (October 21) first Battle Round proved to be a night of tough decisions.

To kick off the battles, Snoop decided to pair up his two country singers, Gail Bliss and Christina Eagle. The two women performed a stunning rendition of Gretchen Wilson‘s “Redneck Woman,” earning high praise from the coaches and putting Snoop in an unenviable position.

“I truly love what y’all bring to the table,” Snoop said, removing his shades to look the two singers in their eyes. “It doesn’t take a lot to make me move, but it takes a lot to make me get the gangsta holy ghost. That’s what y’all gave me… I couldn’t control myself.”

He continued, “The energy y’all brought, the sisterhood, the things we talked about, being there to make everything feel like it’s one rather than ‘I’m competing against you.'” And I love y’all for that and the decision I’ma have to make is gonna break my heart.”

Ultimately, Snoop picked Eagle to move onto the next round, saying his decision was based on “who has the most potential to grow in the competition.”

Fans have been loving Snoop’s run on The Voice so far, with one viewer saying he is “the best thing” on the show.

“I have been watching @NBCTheVoice since the first season, and over the years, I’ve seen so many amazing coaches. No one, and I do mean NO ONE, has made me smile and feel all the feels like @SnoopDogg. Great coach, great mentor, and a bad ass musician,” wrote one X user.

I have been watching @NBCTheVoice since the first season, and over the years, I’ve seen so many amazing coaches. No one, and I do mean NO ONE, has made me smile and feel all the feels like @SnoopDogg. Great coach, great mentor, and a bad ass musician.#TheVoice#SnoopDogg — Sara M. (@BostonGirl58) October 22, 2024

Another added, “@SnoopDogg is the best thing to happen to the voice! I have never been so committed to a season !”

“Seeing Snoop drop it like it’s hot to Redneck Women is all I needed to see today,” said another.

“Snoop got me hooked this season love it,” wrote one fan.

“First time watching #TheVoice & I love all the judges but @SnoopDogg makes the show so much fun! He and @reba are so much fun together…” added another.

Another wrote, “If #TheVoice was smart they will pay whatever to keep Snoop Dogg as a judge. Absolutely love him and he looks like he’s having the best time being a coach.”

“Adding @SnoopDogg to this seasons #TheVoice was the absolute best decision ever. I love it!” said another.

“Love Snoop on the voice. Never had any interest in the show in the past. Now I can’t miss an episode!” said one commenter.

The episode’s other battles saw Mikaela Ayira advancing over Eliza Pryor, while Sydney Sterlace was picked over Sloane Simon (though the coaches used their Steal option and Simon joined Team Bublé). Later, Stefani picked Jan Dan over Jaylen Dunham and McEntire chose Kendall Eugene over Alison Elena. Finally, Bublé picked Kiara Vega over Mor Ilderton, though Stefani used her Steal on Ilderton at the end of the show.