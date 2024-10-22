Classic Sports Cliffhangers in ‘Game 7,’ Dancing to Disney, Kidnapping in a ‘Small Town,’ ‘Murders’ Goes Undercover

Prime Video’s Game 7 docuseries relives classic sports battles that went to a decisive seventh game. It’s “Disney Night” on Dancing With the Stars with the season’s first team competition. The police chief’s girlfriend is kidnapped on Murder in a Small Town. The penultimate episode of Only Murders in the Building sends the podcasting trio undercover as background extras on a movie set.

Few things in sports are more exciting than when a championship series goes all the way to a seventh deciding game (or in the case of this weekend’s WNBA finals, a fifth). A five-part docuseries relives some of the most memorable Game 7’s in baseball, hockey and basketball history, with first-hand reflections from players on the winning and losing teams of these epic battles. The showdowns covered include the 2016 World Series that broke the Chicago Cubs’ century-long drought as they fought the Cleveland Indians, the 2003 ALCS pitting the New York Yankees against the Boston Red Sox, the Stanley Cup Finals in 1987 (Edmonton Oilers vs. Philadelphia Flyers) and 1994 (New York Rangers vs. Vancouver Canucks), and the NBA’s 2006 Western Conference Semifinals between the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs.

8/7c

The ballroom becomes a Magic Kingdom when the eight remaining couples dance to “Disney Night” with music from Disney-related films and properties. (Perhaps the greatest stretch is Danny Amendola and Witney Carson’s jazz routine to “Bye Bye Bye” from Disney-owned Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine.) The show opens with a routine to Aladdin’s “Friend Like Me” featuring Broadway star Michael James Scott, and the troupe performs with eliminated pros to “We’re Back,” a new song from the forthcoming Moana 2. The couples will be split into teams for the season’s first team competition, with Team Goofs performing to A Goofy Movie’s “I2I,” and Team Roar dancing to The Lion King’s “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King.”

Murder in a Small Town

8/7c

Things are going pretty swimmingly for police chief Karl Alberg (Rossif Sutherland) and his librarian girlfriend Cassandra (Kristin Kreuk) until she suddenly goes missing, and Karl’s department goes into overdrive to try to prevent a murder. Devon Sawa (Chucky) guests as the mysterious abductor, about whom a guilt-ridden Karl worries may have targeted someone he cares about as payback for an earlier crime back in his big-city Minneapolis days.

Only Murders in the Building

“Finally, a celebrity this season!” chirps Oliver (Martin Short) in a not-so-subtle dig at this year’s cameo-heavy guest cast. As Season 4 of the mystery-comedy nears the end with one episode to go, Oliver and his podcasting buddies Charles (Steve Martin) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) chase a lead to discover the identity of the late Sazz Pataki’s (Jane Lynch) stuntperson protégé. To get the answers they need, they volunteer as undercover background extras on the sci-fi movie Escape from Planet Klongo, hoping to get face time with this week’s secret celebrity. By the episode’s end, they’ll be a step closer to learning whodunit, but not without putting one of their own in danger.

High Potential

10/9c

The fall season’s most delightful new mystery series delves into the world of exotic animal pets when a veterinarian is killed, and kooky consultant Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) once again displays her arcane knowledge of an obscure subject. She also (as the promos have shown) shoots her detective partner Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) with a tranquilizer dart, but for good cause. The case is twisty by procedural standards, yet still leaves time for Morgan to go snooping into her daughter Ava’s (Amirah J) personal business.

Miss Merkel

Series Premiere

Candidate for top import of the week is a whimsical German mystery-comedy that turns the former German Chancellor Angela Merkel (Katharina Thalbach) into a slapstick Miss Marple. Retiring to the bucolic small town of Klein Freudenstadt, declaring she’s “ready to lead a normal life,” Ms. Merkel keeps finding herself in the middle of murderous intrigue in two 90-minute episodes based on the novels of David Safier.

