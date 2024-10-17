[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Found Season 2 Episode 3 “Missing While Lonely.”]

How far is Gabi (Shanola Hampton) willing to go to bring Lacey (Gabrielle Walsh) home safe from Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) again? Well, the latest Found episode reveals just that.

Gabi is willing to hand herself over and go with Sir in order to secure Lacey’s release. The good news? She doesn’t have to; after she shows up to meet Sir, Lacey stabs him. While Gabi’s stopping her from doing worse and then calling 9-1-1 after Lacey collapses, he escapes. Though Lacey’s condition is unclear from the beginning of the episode—it begins with Trent’s (Brett Dalton) press conference that she’s been found before flashing back—there’s hope by the final frame: Lacey curls her hand around Gabi’s in hers in the hospital. But what does Lacey’s recovery look like?

“I think that when you have a repeat of what happened to you as a young girl, there’s definitely going to be some healing that has to happen because you still haven’t healed from what happened to you as a child. So you’ll see that,” Hampton told TV Insider when she recently stopped by our office. (Watch the full video interview above.)

“You’ll see what happens to her memory and trying to recall some of the traumatic things that have happened to her. Lacey really goes through it and you really see her as a little girl again, in a sense,” she continued. “And Gabi sees her as her little sister anyway. So to see her back in that state where she’s still not the Lacey we all have come to know and love, it’s a whole different world and it’s a process.”

Gabi was willing to go with Sir if she needed to, but if he knew what he’d be getting—this is not the same teenager he once kidnapped. If she’d gone with him, “I think Gabi would stab him in the throat. I mean, she’s not a little girl anymore. She’s learned how to defend herself,” pointed out Hampton. “I think that it would be vicious and animalistic in that power struggle. … It would be a fight for sir and it would not be the little happy family that he’s hoping for.”

Trent has said that once Lacey is found, he’s going to bring Gabi in for what she did (keeping Sir in her basement). Gabi expects him to keep his word, according to Hampton.

“Trent is based in his morals and he is by the book and very much about the law. Gabi knows that,” she explained. “It’s a lot of reasons why it’s ‘I’ll see you next lifetime’ with their will they, won’t they, because Gabi will do whatever it takes to find the missing and Trent is more by the book—and that even goes for Gabi.”

This season has also introduced a new Evans: Christian (Michael Cassidy). Unsurprisingly, Hampton said Gabi does not trust him.

“How can you trust anything that shares blood with Sir? They were in the same household. I mean, I have sisters and we’re all different, but there is a thread that binds us, right? And I think that for Gabi Mosely, she really wants to believe that Christian is different because she needs answers for so many things, but of course that mistrust is going to be there,” Hampton said.

