The dream team is back — and already in heaps of trouble. After survivors Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) finally reunited with an emotional embrace in the October 20 episode of AMC‘s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon spinoff, subtitled The Book of Carol for Season 2, fans have been treated to some very intense #Caryl moments…and a clearing of the deck for their friends and foes alike.

And yet, we know Carol and Daryl will survive. Their unlikely but steadfast friendship, formed in the earliest days of the apocalypse on AMC’s flagship, has already overcome murderous and vicious dictators, plenty of blood and guts getting spilled in their zombie-infested world — and now, a trip across the Atlantic. Carol went searching for her best friend in France, only to find the gruff American Southerner slicing and dicing the undead in a Normandy abbey. Talk about unexpected.

“That was like one of the days you put on your calendar, like Christmas,” Reedus recalls of shooting Carol and Daryl’s big reunion. “We all worked on [that scene] to get it to a point where we really thought it was perfect.”

And while seeing the two get back together is certainly très magnifique, chaos still reigns around them as the drama heads into this week’s action-packed finale. Get an exclusive sneak peek at the episode in the video above.

Carol can’t just grab Daryl and throw him into the plane of her pilot pal Ash (Manish Dayal) to fly home — especially as we’ve now seen Ash’s furious reaction in the October 27 hour to the news that Carol manipulated him by claiming that she was looking for her daughter overseas, instead of Daryl. “How would you react?” McBride asked coyly, when asked earlier in the season about the altercation, adding, “It surprises her a little bit.”

And then, Ash dropped an even bigger bomb into their desperate escape from France: His plane will only carry three, and someone must get left behind. Will it be the newly escaped Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi), who the surviving followers of The Nest think is a messiah with the ability to survive a bite from the undead? Daryl still wants to bring Laurent to America, but can he accomplish his mission to save the youngster he’s grown so attached to given this new twist? It might not be up to him, teases Reedus: “Laurent’s a very interesting character because when he believes something in his heart, that’s what he’s going to do.”

The finale sneak peek above shows Daryl, Carol, and Ash debating who will take the plane’s three seats, and it looks like Daryl — who’s also reunited with his signature crossbow in the clip — may be the one to stay behind.

Season 3 of Daryl Dixon has already been ordered and will be set and filmed in Spain. The official AMC logline states that the next round, “tracks Carol and Daryl as they continue their journey towards home and the ones they love.” So, we have some theories as to how this might wrap up. Until then, Allons-y!

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon—The Book of Carol, Season Finale, Sunday, November 3, 9/8c, AMC and AMC+