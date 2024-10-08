Don’t Be the Lass to Know! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Outlander Newsletter:

Outlander‘s return is fast approaching and as we await further news on the second half of Season 7, there’s already a wealth of information available on the remaining eight episodes of the 16-episode chapter which debuted its first half in June 2023.

Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about Outlander Season 7 Part 2 from the premiere date and cast to episode titles and beyond. Scroll down for a closer look and stay tuned for updates as they become available in the weeks ahead.

When Does Outlander Season 7 Part 2 Premiere?

Outlander Season 7 returns to television on Friday, November 22 where it will air on Starz and the Starz app. Just in time for the holiday season, the fan-favorite is sure to keep you cozy in the subsequent weeks.

What to Know About Outlander Season 7 Part 2 Episodes

Outlander‘s seventh season has eight remaining episodes to air, the titles for those episodes are as follows: “Unfinished Business,” “Brotherly Love,” “A Hundredweight of Stones,” “Carnal Knowledge,” “Hello, Goodbye,” “Ye Dinna Get Used to It,” “Written in My Own Heart’s Blood,” and “A Hundred Thousand Angels.”

Is There an Outlander Season 7 Part 2 Trailer?

An official teaser for Season 7’s second half was released on June 1st as part of 2024’s World Outlander Day, but no additional footage has been released. Stay tuned for the full trailer which is sure to arrive soon. And in the meantime, watch the teaser, above.

Who Will Star in Outlander Season 7 Part 2?

Back as time-traversing loves Claire and Jamie Fraser, Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan helm the season which also features returning stars Sophie Skelton as Brianna, Richard Rankin as Roger, John Bell as Young Ian, David Berry as Lord John Grey, Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom, Izzy Meikle-Small and Joey Phillips as siblings Rachel and Denzell Hunter, and Diarmaid Murtagh as Buck MacKenzie.

Previously announced guest stars include OGs Lotte Verbeek as Geilis Duncan, Graham McTavish as Dougal MacKenzie, Nell Hudson as Laoghaire, Steven Cree as Ian Murray, and Andrew Whipp as Brian Fraser. Additionally, Kristin Atherton steps in as Jamie’s sister Jenny Murray, and Part 2 will introduce Gloria Obianyo as Mercy Woodcock. Based on where the first half of the season left us, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Chris Fulton return as Rob Cameron.

What Is Outlander Season 7 Part 2 About?

The latest episodes continue the explore the Fraser family’s navigating of the American Revolution, tracking their journey as they departed North Carolina for Scotland, and beyond. Faced with impossible decisions, Claire, Jamie, Brianna, and Roger will continue to be challenged as the second half of the season unfolds.

Outlander, Season 7 Part 2 Premiere, Friday, November 22, Starz