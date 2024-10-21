Get ready to sink your fangs into the final season of What We Do in the Shadows. Based on the 2014 cult classic mockumentary by Taika Waititi, the series follows a satirical group of vampires from Staten Island and is coming to an end after a gloriously hilarious run.

In the trailer for the final and sixth season, Jerry (Mike O’Brien) — vampire and former roommate to Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) — wakes from his slumber and asks the group the question they’ve all been asking themselves since the beginning, “What is our current dark purpose?”

Will the vamps find their purpose after all these centuries? To prepare for the upcoming season, sharpen your fangs with this recap of all the events in Season 5.

Guillermo and Nandor’s Rocky Relationship

Since the beginning of What We Do in the Shadows, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) has wanted to become a vampire. When he grows tired of waiting and decides to let Derek (Chris Sandiford) turn him instead, all hell breaks loose. Guillermo committed the greatest dishonor one could do to his familiar Nandor. After finding out only Nandor can turn him, he spends the rest of the season hiding his vampirism out of fear, but there’s a twist. Since he is the descendant of a former vampire hunter, the vampire DNA and his hunter DNA clash, making him unable to fly or sprout bat wings.

When Nandor finally finds out about Guillermo’s vampirism, he threatens to kill him, and in one thrilling episode towards the end of the season, the viewer is convinced he will. Guillermo runs away to hide out at a motel, but Nandor ends up finding him at a local Panera Bread. The two have a vulnerable conversation where Nandor explains he wouldn’t put the curse of vampirism on anyone. He even wishes he could take it away from himself. Season 5 put the viewers through so much stress regarding Guillermo and Nandor’s relationship, but offers a refreshing take when Guillermo realizes the vampire life is not for him, and Nandor kills Derek to reverse his curse. This scene solidifies their relationship, making it the strongest it has ever been out of all the seasons.

The Guide’s Character Development

The Guide (Kristen Schaal) has a defined role in Season 5. She tries to befriend Nadja and decides to make up a hex so Nadja will spend more time with her. She consistently tries to befriend the entire vampire group, but gets excluded, and is so frustrated by this she punishes them by trapping them in cages. This quirky character who assists the vampiric council shows a side of jealousy with malice intent. Especially when she accidentally reveals Guillermo’s vampirism to Baron Afanas (Doug Jones). This side we’ve never seen before leaves us wondering whether or not she will have a more defined role in Season 6.

Nadja and Colin Return to Their Past

Amid the hex situation with The Guide, Nadja decides to return to her Antipaxan roots. She discovers a Little Antipaxo neighborhood in Staten Island, befriends them, introduces them to Laszlo, and decides to teach them how to adjust to America. Colin Robinson returns to his ex Evie (Vanessa Bayer), an emotional vampire, to gain more supporters in his campaign for Staten Island comptroller. The two end up rekindling their toxic relationship and feed off everything they can together as soon as possible. They bring out the worst in each other, and Colin Robinson realizes this when the vampiric council demands he stop feeding and start focusing on winning the election.

What We Do in the Shadows has done a beautiful job repurposing characters and their narratives. Whether or not the new season will do this is for us to find out. But for now, it ensures a comical final season.

What We Do in the Shadows, Season 6 Premiere, Monday October 21, 10pm ET/PT, FX (Next Day On Hulu)