‘Blue Bloods’ Spinoff? Donnie Wahlberg Is ‘All for It’

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan in 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Episode 11 - 'Life Sentence'
Exclusive
Barbara Nitke / CBS

The beginning of the end of Blue Bloods starts on Friday, October 18, with the first of the last eight episodes of the long-running CBS drama, but the possibility of this world expanding has come up since news of its cancellation.

Rumors of a spinoff first began circulating in June, with Paramount Global co-CEO Brian Robbins hinting at the potential of one in a shareholders meeting. Then, in July, CBS Studios President David Stapf also spoke about the possibility. Nothing is in development yet. But with even talk of the possibility, TV Insider had to ask Donnie Wahlberg (who plays Danny Reagan) about it when we spoke with him ahead of the premiere.

“There’s been a lot of talk about spinoffs, about various spinoffs, all types of concepts of spinoffs. I, for me personally, would say whatever happens next, if it’s done with the spirit of Blue Bloods and done with the care that we tried to put into Blue Bloods every week, it would be something that I would look forward to watching or being a part of either way,” he said. “I’ve heard stories of prequels, sequels, you name it. For me personally, I love the show. I’ve enjoyed working on it for 14 years and like I said, whatever comes next, as long as it has family at its core and the spirit of Blue Bloods, then I’m all for it.”

Right now, he’s focused on these final eight episodes getting out to the fans, rather than looking ahead at any specifics regarding any sort of spinoff in which he’d be interested in participating.

Tom Selleck Opens Up About 'Blue Bloods' Final Scene, Regrets, and Life After Frank Reagan
Related

Tom Selleck Opens Up About 'Blue Bloods' Final Scene, Regrets, and Life After Frank Reagan

“There’s a final season of Blue Bloods still to air, so I’m looking forward to watching those episodes with all of my incredible fans of the show and tweeting with them every Friday night for every final episode,” shared Wahlberg. “And I think after that, we’ll see what happens next. Spinoffs, sequels, it’s all good to me. I think what I do know is there are millions of people who love this show and want it to continue somehow some way. And if there’s a way that we can give them some extension of Blue Bloods, then great. I have nothing more to offer than that, but I will be enjoying the final eight episodes with the fans. That’s my priority right now.”

Do you want to see a Blue Bloods spinoff? If so, what would you want it to be about? Let us know in the comments section below.

Blue Bloods, Season 14 Part 2 Premiere, Friday, October 18, 10/9c, CBS

Blue Bloods - CBS

Blue Bloods where to stream

Blue Bloods

Donnie Wahlberg




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Property-Brothers-New-Show
1
‘Property Brothers’ Get New HGTV Series: See Premiere Date & Details
gh-real-andrews
2
‘General Hospital’ Star Réal Andrews Announces Show Exit & What’s Next
Liam Payne seen at Delilah on June 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
3
1D’s Liam Payne Dies at 31 After Balcony Fall
Jeopardy October 16 contestants
4
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Question ‘Illegible’ Final Jeopardy Answer From Champ
Kelly Hu as Anna Ripley in 'The Legend of Vox Machina'
5
‘Legend of Vox Machina’ Sneak Peek Teases a Dangerous Adventure Ahead in Final Season 3 Episodes (VIDEO)