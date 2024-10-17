Come Join the Reagan Family Dinner For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Blue Bloods Newsletter:

The beginning of the end of Blue Bloods starts on Friday, October 18, with the first of the last eight episodes of the long-running CBS drama, but the possibility of this world expanding has come up since news of its cancellation.

Rumors of a spinoff first began circulating in June, with Paramount Global co-CEO Brian Robbins hinting at the potential of one in a shareholders meeting. Then, in July, CBS Studios President David Stapf also spoke about the possibility. Nothing is in development yet. But with even talk of the possibility, TV Insider had to ask Donnie Wahlberg (who plays Danny Reagan) about it when we spoke with him ahead of the premiere.

“There’s been a lot of talk about spinoffs, about various spinoffs, all types of concepts of spinoffs. I, for me personally, would say whatever happens next, if it’s done with the spirit of Blue Bloods and done with the care that we tried to put into Blue Bloods every week, it would be something that I would look forward to watching or being a part of either way,” he said. “I’ve heard stories of prequels, sequels, you name it. For me personally, I love the show. I’ve enjoyed working on it for 14 years and like I said, whatever comes next, as long as it has family at its core and the spirit of Blue Bloods, then I’m all for it.”

Right now, he’s focused on these final eight episodes getting out to the fans, rather than looking ahead at any specifics regarding any sort of spinoff in which he’d be interested in participating.

“There’s a final season of Blue Bloods still to air, so I’m looking forward to watching those episodes with all of my incredible fans of the show and tweeting with them every Friday night for every final episode,” shared Wahlberg. “And I think after that, we’ll see what happens next. Spinoffs, sequels, it’s all good to me. I think what I do know is there are millions of people who love this show and want it to continue somehow some way. And if there’s a way that we can give them some extension of Blue Bloods, then great. I have nothing more to offer than that, but I will be enjoying the final eight episodes with the fans. That’s my priority right now.”

Do you want to see a Blue Bloods spinoff? If so, what would you want it to be about? Let us know in the comments section below.

Blue Bloods, Season 14 Part 2 Premiere, Friday, October 18, 10/9c, CBS