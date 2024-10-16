‘Happy’s Place’ First Look: Go Behind the Scenes With Reba McEntire, Melissa Peterman, Rex Linn & More (VIDEO)

Reba McEntire returns to TV comedy in Happy’s Place, a new multi-cam sitcom premiering this Friday, October 18 on NBC. The country music legend costars in the series alongside her partner, Rex Linn, and her Reba costar Melissa Peterman in the series, which centers on Bobbie (McEntire), who inherits her father’s tavern (Happy’s Place) and is surprised to discover that she has a new business partner name Isabella (Belissa Escobedo) — a 20-something half-sister that she never knew she had.

TV Insider is giving an exclusive look behind the scenes of Happy’s Place in the video above, which features interviews with the cast, including McEntire, Escobedo, Peterman, Linn, and costars Tokala Black Elk and Pablo Castelblanco. The featurette gives a first look at the cast’s bond both on and offscreen in addition to a glimpse at scenes from the upcoming episodes.

“I’m Reba McEntire and I’m returning to comedy!” The Voice coach declares with glee at the beginning of the video. She then says that Happy’s Place is all about family finding you when you least expect it. While McEntire’s Bobbie says she’s going to “start drinking again” after hearing the news about her sister, Escobedo says that Isabella is searching for “connection, to come out in hopes of finding a new family.”

The stars say they had no issue connecting with their fellow cast members. “I have never been around so many people that fit together like a family on day one,” Elk says. As Linn adds, “It sounds campy and simplistic, but we just have fun.”

Castelblanco says that Peterman’s Gabby, the bartender of Happy’s Place, is “as wild as you can get.” As Peterman describes her character, “She’s fun, she’s interesting, she has no boundaries.”

Peterman and McEntire are thrilled to be working together again. As Peterman says above of her Reba costar and close friend, “Working with Reba feels familiar, like going home.” McEntire adds that “being with her on the Reba show for six seasons, she’s my buddy, she’s my pal, she’s my best friend. I just love her to pieces.”

There are also jokes made about McEntire’s singing voice in a clip from an upcoming scene. Get to know the cast of Happy’s Place a little bit better in the full video teaser above.

Happy’s Place, Series Premiere, Friday, October 18, 8/7c, NBC

