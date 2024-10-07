When Is Kamala Harris on ‘The View’? Plus, Her ‘Late Show’ & Howard Stern Appearances

Amanda Bell
Comments
Kamala Harris
Getty Images

This week, the vice president will be making a bit of a media blitz as she hopes to state her case to voters for the 2024 presidential election… and she’s made some rather interesting choices for interview stops.

Kamala Harris‘ TV takeover begins Monday night with the broadcast of her interview with 60 Minutes at 8/7c on CBS. Harris was interviewed by Bill Whitaker, who also interviewed her running mate Tim Walz for the special. (Donald Trump decided against going on the same show per its tradition of interviewing both candidates.)

Donald Trump Backs Out of '60 Minutes' Interview at Last Minute
Related

Donald Trump Backs Out of '60 Minutes' Interview at Last Minute

Then, on Tuesday (October 8), she’ll join the cohosts of The View for her first live interview and talk show since becoming the Democratic nominee for president. Harris has previously appeared on the show several times, as both senator and vice president. The episode airs live at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

Later that day, Harris will appear on The Howard Stern Show as well as The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the latter of which she has appeared on several times as well. Her interview with the “shock jock” radio host will run at 1 p.m. ET on SiriusXM, while The Late Show premieres at 11:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

The View

Kamala Harris

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
David Boreanaz as Jason Hayes and Jessica Paré as Mandy Ellis — 'SEAL Team' Series Finale
1
What Would’ve Happened in ‘SEAL Team’ Season 8, Plus Could There Be a Revival?
Kelly Monaco
2
Kelly Monaco Opens up About ‘General Hospital’ Exit
Josh Hall and Christina Hall at the 'Barbie' premiere
3
Christina Hall Accuses Ex Josh of Stealing from Her Kids as Divorce Explodes
Erik and Lyle Menendez
4
More About the Menendez Brothers, ‘Dancing’ to Soul Train, ‘Bluey’ Minisodes, ‘Superman & Lois’ Final Season
Sandi Toksvig
5
Sandi Toksvig Talks ‘Great British Baking Show’ Exit & Co-Star She’s Not Friends With Anymore