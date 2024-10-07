When Is Kamala Harris on ‘The View’? Plus, Her ‘Late Show’ & Howard Stern Appearances

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

This week, the vice president will be making a bit of a media blitz as she hopes to state her case to voters for the 2024 presidential election… and she’s made some rather interesting choices for interview stops.

Kamala Harris‘ TV takeover begins Monday night with the broadcast of her interview with 60 Minutes at 8/7c on CBS. Harris was interviewed by Bill Whitaker, who also interviewed her running mate Tim Walz for the special. (Donald Trump decided against going on the same show per its tradition of interviewing both candidates.)

Tonight, on a 60 Minutes election special, Vice President Kamala Harris shares her plan to strengthen the economy by investing in small businesses and the middle class. Bill Whitaker asks how she’ll fund it and get it through Congress. https://t.co/3Kyw3hgBzr pic.twitter.com/HdAmz0Zpxa — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 7, 2024

Then, on Tuesday (October 8), she’ll join the cohosts of The View for her first live interview and talk show since becoming the Democratic nominee for president. Harris has previously appeared on the show several times, as both senator and vice president. The episode airs live at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

TUESDAY: Vice Pres. Kamala Harris joins #TheView co-hosts for her first live interview and first talk show appearance since accepting the Democratic nomination for president. pic.twitter.com/qB3akFYwrX — The View (@TheView) October 6, 2024

Later that day, Harris will appear on The Howard Stern Show as well as The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the latter of which she has appeared on several times as well. Her interview with the “shock jock” radio host will run at 1 p.m. ET on SiriusXM, while The Late Show premieres at 11:30 p.m. ET on CBS.