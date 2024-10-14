This week, Murder in a Small Town will host a bit of a Smallville reunion as Erica Durance joins as a guest star. Yep, Kristin Kreuk‘s old costar from the superhero series — the Lois Lane to her Lana Lang — is joining forces with her again for Tuesday’s (October 15) episode, “Prized Possessions.”

In the episode, Durance guest stars as Emma, a childhood friend of Cassandra’s who reunites with her for her arts center fundraiser. Unfortunately, their get-together takes a dark and twisted turn when she returns home to find something horrific.

In TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek at the episode (embedded above), Cassandra takes Emma home. After Emma wishes her all the best of luck with her new love Karl Alberg (Rossif Sutherland), Cassandra agrees to wait for her in the car ’til Emma gets inside. Within seconds of crossing the threshold, though, Emma’s screams pierce the air.

Cassandra races into the house to help her friend and brings Karl in to investigate. He then finds Emma trying to clean up the mess that has become her living room, but he insists she stop contaminating the crime scene and step outside to give a statement to his colleague. Talk about an awkward introduction to the boyfriend!

Elsewhere in the episode, Cassandra will work with Karl to uncover the clues behind Emma’s husband’s disappearance and uncover some truths about their marriage along the way.

We’ll have to wait to see what’s next for this semi-unhappy reunion when Murder in a Small Town airs Tuesday night.

