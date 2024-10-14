‘NCIS’ Pays Tribute to Late Executive Producer George Schenck in Season 22 Premiere

Grab Your News! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our NCIS Newsletter:

NCIS took a moment to pay tribute to its former executive producer and showrunner George Schenck, who died in August, at the end of the October 14 Season 22 premiere.

“In Memory of Our Dear Friend and Colleague George Schenck,” read the card at the end. “We Will Miss You.”

Schenck joined the CBS drama in its first season in 2003, working as a consulting producer; his first credited episode—and the first one he wrote—was “Sub Rosa,” the seventh episode. He became a co-executive producer in Season 5, then executive producer in Season 9. He is credited with writing 48 episodes and the last one was in Season 16 (Episode 9, “Tailing Angie.”) Schenck and his producing partner Frank Cardea became co-showrunners after Gary Glasberg’s death in 2016, then Schenck retired in 2018.

Schenck was born on February 12, 1942, and he died on August 3, 2024, peacefully in his home in Brentwood, CA, at the age of 82.

At the time, Mark Harmon, who starred on NCIS for 19 years and continues to serve as an executive producer (and now also narrates and executive produces the prequel Origins) said in a statement at the time, “So sorry to hear the news on George. The professionalism and tenacity of George and Frank changed the face of the show. I’m so appreciative of the team and teamwork they both represented.”

Schenck was known for being a gifted writer with a knack for compelling narratives and memorable characters. He briefly worked alone as a writer on independent movies before collaborating with Cardea on series including Crazy Like a Fox, Bring Em Back Alive, and Pros and Cons. He also mentored aspiring writers.

Schenck was married to his wife, Virginia Schenck, for over 50 years; she passed in 2023. He is survived by their two children, Kirk and Jeff, their wives, Allison and Natalie, and five grandchildren, Aidan, Andrew, Ryan, Jordan, and Owen.