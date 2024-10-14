‘Great British Baking Show’: 6 Things To Know About Fan Favorite Dylan Bachelet

The Great British Baking Show seemingly has a new breakout star (or make that bakeout star?) in Dylan Bachelet.

The latest season of the show is well underway on Netflix, and the aspiring baker is cooking up a fan frenzy with his skills, on-air spills, and hunky appearance.

At just 20 years old, Bachelet is one of the show’s youngest contestants, just a year older than 19-year-old dentistry student Sumayah – but he’s already a fan favorite. Here’s everything to know about Bachelet:

He Lives With His Parents In Buckinghamshire

Bachelet lives in Buckinghamshire in southern England with his parents, as was shared in Episode 1. He was in the car with his mother, en route to his grandmother’s house for her birthday, when he found out he was cast.

“I was happy, I didn’t really register it,” he told Radio Times. “My mum was super happy, the crew could hear her cry out.”

He’s A Retail Temp (For Now)

Bachelet works as a retail temp and has many hobbies including (as fans saw on-screen) being an avid skateboarder. He also “has a fascination for the way that ’90s PCs and vintage cars were built,” according to his show bio.

He’s Influenced By His Mixed Roots

Bachelet’s mother is Indian and his father is Japanese-Belgian. This comes through in his baking, as he loves experimenting with sweet and spice.

His presentation style is influenced by the beautiful Japanese dishes he tried during his various travels and upbringing. He’s also inspired by French patisserie chefs on Instagram, and by his mum who is a painter, of course.

Fans are also loving his ability to incorporate his love for Ancient Egypt into his Bake-Off creations.

it is extremely important that everyone know he made an illusion cake of an egyptian canopic jar in episode one https://t.co/AgAeHbZ9su — ghost friend ♠️ (@datheneth) October 10, 2024

He Took A Gap Year To Travel Southeast Asia

Bachelet’s unique palette was also cultivated through a gap year last year, traveling through Southeast Asia. Although it negatively impacted his skateboarding skills, he explored the food and met new people at every stop.

The trip included a stop in Thailand where he developed a love of sticky rice and discovered his favorite dessert: Sticky Rice Loaf Cake.

He Won Bread Week & Got A Hollywood Handshake During Episode 3, and despite placing last in the technical challenge, Bachelet won the all-important “Bread Week” with gusto. Related Sandi Toksvig Talks 'Great British Baking Show' Exit & Co-Star She's Not Friends With Anymore For his Signature Challenge, he infused his twelve savory buns with gochujang, a Korean dried chili paste. Paul Hollywood was skeptical of the red-tinged buns and Bachelete lamented that the ears were not even. However, when trying the bake with Prue Leith, the King of Bread was instantly impressed, and Bachelet received a coveted Hollywood handshake. He told the aspiring baker: “Never had anything like it. You could probably sell a lot of them.” “Bread Week” is considered to be one of the most difficult weeks on The Great British Baking Show, and it sees Paul at his strictest as a judge. He Fell Off His Stool In Episode 2 During Episode 2, Bachelet suffered an on-air stumble in the literal sense. After the bakes were judged, he fell from his stool making for a gigantic thud and leaving his fellow contestants mortified. Paul was heard saying, “What the hell is going on?” But fear not, he was fine – he just fell reaching for his water bottle.

Here are some other social media reactions to the show’s potential champ (and winner in fans’ hearts):

I need to discuss Dylan on Bake Off. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/vvOYlCnmDX — KN84 (@theNEWkaskas) October 6, 2024

dylan from this year’s bake off is seriously one of the prettiest men ive ever seen in my life — malcolm (@wacksabbath) October 5, 2024

i’m increasingly convinced that GBBO has perhaps never had a contestant with a higher skill to facecard ratio than Dylan pic.twitter.com/rzl4nc1anT — Kate Halliwell (@katehalliwell) October 12, 2024

Dylan on this season’s GBBO…gotta be the hottest person they’ve ever cast? At least top 3… pic.twitter.com/dlJubFBkh9 — Mary Cosby’s Bread Purse (@spicykezzinnugg) October 6, 2024