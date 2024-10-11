This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Mark Fitzpatrick is the latest Jeopardy! contestant to go on a hot streak, and now, some fans have the hots for him.

The content manager from Riverside, Connecticut arrived on Friday, October 4. He pulled off his fifth consecutive win on Thursday, October 10 to have a five-day total of $107,201 and the longest run of Season 41. This also meant Fitzpatrick had secured a coveted spot in the next Tournament of Champions.

To mark the occasion, Jeopardy!’s social media team put together a tribute graphic, as the quiz show is wont to do with recent ToCers. The photo’s text read: “Welcome to The Tournament of Champions” and Mark donned his signature Cris Pannullo-borrowed maroon V-neck sweater and a grin (and well-curated beard, and salt-and-pepper hair…).

In the comments section, as fans are wont to do, the thirsty reactions came out of the woodwork with many expressing they had caught feelings for the newest Jeopardy! it-boy.

“Yessss! Also I lowkey have the biggest crush on Mark lol” one Instagram user wrote.

“Omg same,” replied another.

“Intelligence + good looks is [chef’s kiss emoji]” wrote a third.

Others went long on their feelings for Fitzpatrick when the same graphic was shared on Facebook (perhaps reaching a different demo).

“He has such a peaceful, gentle face. I look at him and immediately feel calm. If appearances are anything to go by, he must be a wonderful person and a joy to be with,” one Facebook user penned.

“So humble…always had the sweetest smile..& knowledgeable in many topics! wish him to keep on winning! We like you, Mark!” wrote another.

As Fitzpatrick’s streak has taken shape this past week, fans have gotten clued in on what he’s all about. Though he’s listed as from Connecticut, he revealed that he recently moved to Mexico City, Mexico. He also revealed he’s authentically Irish and would like to open an Irish pub with his winnings (there are no bars with Guinness in New Mexico, he’s observed).

According to his online biography, Fitzpatrick works for a finance website called MoneyGeek and runs his company’s insurance department. He has a Bachelor of Arts from Boston College and a Master’s in Economics and International Relations from Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, while his on-stage anecdotes may not be Isaac Hirsch-level funny, he’s certainly had his moments. He stole the show and left Ken Jennings in stitches during his third win with a tale about traveling in Europe while in college, shocked to find himself on a train that had become a boat.