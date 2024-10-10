This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Jeopardy!‘s latest season has crowned its first Tournament of Champions-worthy winner as Mark Fitzpatrick closed out his fifth game with a winning score against fellow competitors Mike Obstgarten and Cynthia Bullock.

Already a four-day champ, Mark went into the October 10th game with $81,600 already in the bank and completed the night with six digits worth of winnings totaling $107, 201. The content manager from Riverside, Connecticut really shined as he boosted his score during each Daily Double, giving him an edge over the other players.

Heading into Final Jeopardy!, Mark led the pack with $18,600 against Mike’s substantial runner-up score of $12,800, and Cynthia’s $4,400. The round’s category was “Movies” with the Final Jeopardy clue reading, “More than 25 cast members from this 1990 film drama would later appear on an HBO series with a similar theme.”

The TV-related category’s correct response was “What is Goodfellas?” which relates to HBO’s famous mob series The Sopranos. Cynthia didn’t provide the correct response, but Mark and Mike did. Unfortunately for Mike, Mark’s wager and higher score pushed him even further ahead.

Mark won $25,601 during his fifth game, and Mike’s lack of a wager left him with the same score he went into the round with, $12,800.

Still, fans seemingly want Mike to get a second chance after his strong showing against Mark, as one viewer commented on Reddit, “Hopefully Mike can get a shot at Second Chance if there’s one.”

Another commended Mark for his performance, as they wrote, “I want Mike brought back for a Second Chance Tournament solely for how well he did in AFRICAN-AMERICAN SPORTS HISTORY.”

And they weren’t the only ones to notice as more fans called out Mike’s knowledge of the category on X (formerly known as Twitter).

mike really knows his african american sports history #jeopardy — marcia BI BUCK CANON (@keeenler) October 10, 2024

Mike going hard on the sports category.#Jeopardy — Matt Carberry (@mfc248) October 10, 2024

But what did you think? Are you looking forward to seeing Mark in the Tournament of Champions, and do you hope to see Mike back for Second Chance? Let us know in the comments section, below, and stay tuned to see if Mark continues his impressive winning streak.

