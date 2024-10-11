Young Sheldon‘s spinoff Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is just days away from premiering on CBS, and in anticipation of the debut, co-creator and executive producer Steve Holland shared some teases with TV Insider.

Shifting from the single-camera format of Young Sheldon, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage will return to The Big Bang Theory‘s multi-cam but is sure to feel like a continuation of the story fans bid farewell earlier this spring. As for how much time has passed for Georgie (Montana Jordan) after the death of his father George Sr. (Lance Barber), Holland says, “It’s not specific, I would say in my mind, it takes place month or two after the end of Young Sheldon.”

“Obviously, [Georgie] losing his father is still a big piece of this character, but we didn’t want the show to sort of pick up in the heaviness of that immediate grief,” Holland elaborates, adding, “So a little bit of time has happened, but it’s still obviously a thing that’s weighing on them and that he’s dealing with.”

As fans will recall, George Sr. died in the final episodes of Young Sheldon from an unexpected heart attack. Now, as Georgie faces the challenge of being a young father and husband, that element of grief will be included. One way it will be featured is through Missy’s (Raegan Revord) return as she gets into trouble at school.

Still, there are plenty of poignant things to look forward to, as mentioned, the new series will feature former Young Sheldon stars, the biggest episode being a Thanksgiving gathering. Holland admits that he doesn’t believe it’s a secret that “Zoe [Perry] and Annie [Potts] and Craig T. Nelson and Reagan all appear in that episode.”

Social media posts tipped off fans, with Jordan sharing a family photo featuring Revord, Potts, Perry, Nelson, himself, Emily Osment, Rachel Bay Jones, Will Sasso, and Dougie Baldwin on Instagram. “This is the first Thanksgiving for Georgie after his dad died. And I think his drive is to keep the family together because I think a lot of times in a situation where a matriarch or patriarch passes away, the family can sort of splinter off,” Holland shares.

“Georgie wanting to step into that role and Mandy wanting to step into that role [to] give Georgie that Thanksgiving that he needs with his family is the driving force behind the episode,” Holland adds. Don’t miss it for yourself, stay tuned for the arrival of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage when it arrives on CBS.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Series Premiere, Thursday, October 17th, 8 p.m. ET/PT, CBS