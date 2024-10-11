Grab Your News! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our NCIS Newsletter:

As much as we might hate seeing Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) away from her team, at least for now, she’s not hating her new job as Chief REACT Training Officer when NCIS Season 22 begins.

“Overall, she’s pretty happy and she loves her new job,” Law tells TV Insider ahead of the October 14 premiere (airing an hour earlier than usual at 8/7c, before moving to its usual Mondays at 9/8c slot the following week). “She loves the Pendleton team, she loves the REACT people that she’s working with, and she’s really had a great six months. That being said, I’m not sure that it’s quite as fulfilling as she thought and hoped it would be.”

So it seems like a case—the search for a missing undercover agent in the midst of an active hostage situation—bringing in some familiar faces is going to be coming at just the right time. “When an undercover agent goes missing and it ends up bringing the DC team out to California, it’s truly a happy reunion for Knight,” Law continues. “She loves seeing Parker [Gary Cole] again, and the two of them end up having a heart-to-heart about if they’re happy, where they are, and how things are going.”

Knight’s departure has led to changes for the others as well. “Torres [Wilmer Valderrama] is now deep undercover going back to his roots so he’s on mission. McGee [Sean Murray] has interviewed for a new position, and we find Parker sitting alone at his desk in the DC bullpen looking at everybody else’s empty desks, which leads us to the title of our series opener. ‘Empty Nest.'”

Something tells us that Knight won’t be able to stay away from the team for long. Let’s hope that heart-to-heart with Parker helps bring her back where she belongs, to D.C.—or reveals something about that mysterious Lily.

NCIS, Season 22 Premiere, Monday, October 14, 8/7c, CBS