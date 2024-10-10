The Rob Lowe-hosted game show The Floor is getting low marks from actor and comedian Paul Scheer, who’s labeled it the “dumbest game show ever” in a new video.

The League star, who has most certainly professionally overlapped with the actor-turned-host, dedicated an entire TikTok video on Wednesday, October 9, to ripping apart the Fox series, splicing himself under a clip from a recent episode.

“This is the dumbest game show I’ve ever seen,” Scheer began.

The clip cut to the show’s signature round called Quiz Duel in which two players see who can identify more people, places, or things of a particular category from full-scale photos behind them.

The segment was themed around transportation, with the contestants naming objects like “Plane,” “Skateboard,” “Motorcycle” and “Taxi,” in rapid-fire succession.

“What is happening?” Scheer’s podcast co-host and The Human Giant co-founder Rob Heubel asked (the video was from their podcast Thursdays). “This is the show,” Scheer responded.

Proving their point, the two contestants were hilariously stumped by a photo of a person riding a “horse” (perhaps overthinking it); one of them guessed “burrow, mountain climber,” and ultimately decided to “pass.”

“This show is ‘look at [the] image and tell us what it is'” Scheer surmised. “The game is they pick a category; you just have to name what’s in the picture. That’s the show, they just look at pictures and say what the image is.” Scheer’s co-host joked: “This is what I did with my daughter when she was two.”

The video was sarcastically captioned with a hashtag-heavy: “#TheFloor with #RobLowe may be the #dumbest #gameshow of all time. Do you think you’d #win?”

In the comments section, many users joined in on the roast fest, while others defended the show and felt the comics had cherry-picked a particularly bad clip.

“It was created by AI to help us solve captchas for them,” was the top comment.

“The floor as in is where the bar is,” wrote another.

“No. You’re wrong. The Floor is peak!” wrote a third.

“Actually this show is amazing,” argued a fourth. “Some categories are really easy, and some are difficult and more niche. The formatting and style of the show is unlike anything I’ve ever seen. In the BEST way.”

The Floor is a rather new addition to the game show-verse, but is no ratings snooze as Season 2 is currently underway having premiered last month.

The format is as follows: 100 contestants stand on an interactive LED game floor featuring 100 squares, each representing a different trivia category. The first challenger, selected at random, chooses a neighboring opponent to go head-to-head in an aforementioned quiz duel in the opponent’s category. The winner takes over the loser’s square, expanding their territory, while the loser exits the game (indeed, many rounds are more difficult than saying “horse”).

The entire season has the same players, and the winner goes on to choose another challenger, so on and so forth. Whoever takes control of The Floor by the end of the season wins a grand prize of $250,000.