Bridgerton Season 4 may be making way for the romance between second-eldest Bridgerton brother Benedict (Luke Thompson) and his “Lady in Silver,” Sophie (Yerin Ha), but Season 3 fans will be glad to know that Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) isn’t going anywhere as she remains a fixture in the Ton.

Coughlan, who was honored at the Time Next 100 event in New York City on October 9th, told E! News!, “We’ve been filming for about a month now.” And even though she’s passing the reins to Thompson and Ha, she added, “I get to pop in and out, so I get to come to New York which I couldn’t have done last year, so it’s quite nice.

“It’s gonna be amazing,” Coughlan told the outlet when it comes to Season 4’s upcoming romance. “Luke and Yerin are hard at work now. They’re having such a good time.”

Coughlan will return alongside her Season 3 co-lead and onscreen love Luke Newton who plays Colin Bridgerton. As fans will remember, Penelope’s identity as Lady Whistledown was revealed to the Ton, hinting at her new approach to the gossip column which she’ll write under her own name now.

What that means for the show going forward remains to be seen, but when it comes to the future of Bridgerton, Coughlan told E!, “I’m sure the show will go on forever, there’s lots more love stories to be told.”

In addition to Coughlan and Newton, Season 2 leads Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley who play Anthony and Kate Bridgerton are also expected to make their return for Season 4 which is based on Julia Quinn’s third book in the Bridgerton series An Offer From a Gentleman.

Stay tuned for updates on Bridgerton‘s ongoing production, and let us know what you think of Coughlan’s update in the comments section, below.

Bridgerton, Season 4 Premiere, TBA, Netflix