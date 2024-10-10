Bebe’s Back on ‘Frasier,’ ‘Fight Night’ Finale, Terrifying ‘Teacup,’ Ella Purnell Is ‘Sweetpea’

Chris Haston / Paramount+

Frasier

In a second season notable for guest appearances (Patricia Heaton, Amy Sedaris among the players so far), the sitcom reboot welcomes back one of its most outrageous characters: aggressively manipulative agent Bebe Glazer, played to the hilt by Tony winner Harriet Hansom Harris. Bebe would do anything to get her star client Frasier (Kelsey Grammer) to return to his lucrative TV talk-show gig. When he meets her daughter Phoebe (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Rachel Bloom), whose eclectic tastes run far closer to his than those of his son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott), Frasier finds himself unexpectedly disarmed.

Fernando Decillis / Peacock

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist

Series Finale

The colorful crime docudrama sets up quite the showdown in the limited series’ finale. Following a violent shootout, a desperate Chicken Man (Kevin Hart) tries to clear his name and protect his family while the mobster who orchestrated the Atlanta robbery on the night of Muhammed Ali’s 1970 comeback fight plots to turn the tables on New York’s “Black Godfather” Frank Moten (Samuel L. Jackson). Detective Hudson (Don Cheadle), who’s come to grudgingly respect the hustling Chicken Man, just wants to stop the body count and keep his civilian accomplice from being caught in the crossfire.

Peacock

Teacup

Series Premiere

The misleadingly benign title is a metaphor, which one hopes won’t dissuade horror fans from sampling this taut horror/sci-fi hybrid adapted from Robert R. McCammon’s 1988 novel. The excellent cast is led by Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Grey’s Anatomy’s Scott Speedman as a rural couple whose Georgia farm becomes Ground Zero for a mysterious and violent force that seems to have possessed their young son Arlo (an impressive Caleb Dolden). His whispered warning, “He says we need to hide,” creates chills. The eight-part series unfolds in brisk half-hour chapters, dropping two each Thursday through Oct. 31 (Halloween).

Starz

Sweetpea

Series Premiere 8/7c

Ella Purnell, a rising star most recently showcased in buzzy series including Yellowjackets and Fallout, returns to her British roots for a darker-than-dark dramedy that plays like Carrie, substituting a sharp knife for telekinesis. She’s Rhiannon Lewis, an under-appreciated office worker first seen musing about the “people I’ve love to kill” — the list is long — but she’s such a timid and invisible-to-all wallflower that she represses her rage within a veneer of wide-eyed and lonely sad-sack pathos. That inner killer won’t stay dormant for long, and when she’s finally pushed beyond the brink, watch out. After tonight’s premiere, episodes will air on Fridays starting Oct. 18.

Nat Geo

Expedition Amazon

Special 9/8c

“The Amazon is the heart of the planet, and all these rivers are the veins of this heart,” exults one of the National Geographic Explorers who act as guides during a fascinating one-hour special that travels through different sections of the Amazon ecosystem to check its pulse. The journey begins with the river’s source at the peak of the icy Andes, where scientists install equipment to measure the glacier melt. They also explore the mangrove forests and waters to track the migration of Andean tree-climbing bears and the health of pink river dolphins.

Brooke Palmer / CBS

Matlock

8/7c

In advance of next week’s official premiere week, CBS repeats the pilot episode (shown last month as a sneak peek) of the crafty not-quite-reboot of the legal drama from the 1980s and ’90s. As we noted in September, Kathy Bates makes a triumphant return to TV as Madeline “Matty” Matlock, a folksy but cunning 70something who charms her way into an associate’s job at a posh New York law firm. Though much is made of Matty’s surname, “like the old TV show,” there’s more to it — and to her — than meets the eye. New episodes begin Oct. 17.

INSIDE THURSDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM: