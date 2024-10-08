This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Sam Buttrey, fan-favorite contestant and all-around national treasure, has revealed that his wife also “Brings It” at Jeopardy!. So much so that she was nearly on the show multiple times, including the now-airing Season 41.

The 2022 Tournament of Champions finalist shared the surprising tidbit on Monday’s Inside Jeopardy! podcast, which he now co-hosts with producer Sarah Whitcomb Foss.

Likening himself to recent four-day champion Ryan Manton, whose wife Lauren Menke was on the show, Buttrey disclosed that his wife also aced the online audition — four times.

Elinda Hardy — with whom Sam shares two children — was most recently invited to compete this season. And producers planned to have her on until Buttrey accepted his new gig on the show’s official podcast, rendering both of them ineligible.

“I know Sam, your wife was in the [contestant] pool until this new position you acquired,” co-host Foss shared. Buttrey confirmed that his wife is also big on Jeopardy! and they are similar in that way.

“What’s fun about that is we are strong in different areas,” he said. “As a couple, we are particularly good at Jeopardy!. My wife made it into the pool three times and was invited to come on a fourth time but I’m pretty sure she’s not eligible right now.”

When asked if she was “bitter” about that, Sam said: “No,” bursting out laughing. He elaborated: “My wife is bitter about so much I do but this is no one of those causes. My wife is a lovely person.”

Foss thanked Buttrey’s wife for “sacrificing her potential Jeopardy! success so that he could be a part of our podcast.”

Buttrey added: “In all sincerity I thank her too. We had this discussion,” referring to his involvement with the show changing her contestant standing.

Buttrey co-hosts Inside Jeopardy! with Foss and often showrunner Michael Davies (cryptically replacing Buzzy Cohen). Because the radio show gets into all things Jeopardy!, he earlier confirmed he was barred from future competitions and is now retired.

He shared in a previous podcast episode: “I think, you know, the time has come to, as you say, hang up the buzzer. If the cost of being here with you guys and focusing on the game is retirement, sure, I’m all for it.”

Hosts, nor anyone involved with the show, are allowed to compete; an unwritten Jeopardy! rule but one that’s been made clear by Ken Jennings when James Holzhauer challenged him to a “rematch” in Jeopardy! Masters Season 1.

Buttrey made his first Jeopardy! appearance in 2021 when he won the Professors Tournament. His hilarious stage presence and uncanny resemblance to Steve Martin quickly won over fans. Buttrey then returned for the 2022 TOC, Masters and this year’s Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament.

But to think that if Buttrey hadn’t accepted a role in co-hosting the show’s podcast, his wife could have been the next super-champion. Talk about a true Daily Double!

