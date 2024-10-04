This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Ryan Manton is the latest contestant to blaze a trail on Jeopardy!, and fans may want to be clued in on his personal life. The systems administrator from Columbus, Ohio first arrived on Monday, October 4’s episode. The four-day winner with $83,179 total now boasts the longest winning streak of Season 41. As he attempts to sweep the week on Friday’s episode, here’s everything to know about Manton, whose digital footprint paints a picture of a down-to-earth guy who loves helping others, trivia, and of course, his wife Lauren Menke.

His Wife Was on the Show Manton is not shy in gushing over his wife, Lauren, using his runaway victories to write her a shout-out as his Final Jeopardy answer (“I love you Lauren,” or “I still love you, Lauren.”). During his first game, host Ken Jennings asked him to tell the story of how he proposed to his wife, and the answer (not in the form of a question) has to do with Jeopardy!. “My now wife, Lauren—my girlfriend at the time—was on Jeopardy! about three years ago,” Manton shared, telling Jennings, “She was on your last guest hosting episode.” He popped the question to her the night before her episode taped. Lauren was the February 19, 2021 episode, in Season 37. She came in third place, losing to Sam Stapleton who’d become a two-day champ and return for last season’s strike-based Wildcard tournaments. But she won at love!

They’re Trivia Teammates

Manton shared during another win that he brings gag prizes to pub quiz events based on one of the previous week’s questions. What he didn’t share is Lauren is actually on his trivia team.

Their trivia team is titled “Glam Ghosts” and they’ve made thousands of dollars from trivia, including at the annual event SporcleCon. Manton described his trivia hustle in a feature about him in an employee profile for his company’s website.

“Recently, a trivia team I am on won the Columbus championship and a $1000 prize, a state semi-final game for $500, and an invitation to the state championship. Next April, we’ll be heading to Las Vegas for the Nationals.” He presciently added: “Hopefully one day I’ll be good enough to get my butt kicked on Jeopardy! too.”

‘Friendly Neighborhood IT Guy’

Manton explained what he does for work in the employee profile. He works for a housing service company called Homeport Ohio, which is making a difference in the greater Central Ohio area. He describes himself as: “Your friendly neighborhood IT guy. I help manage the network, servers, printers, phones, workstations, software, security, and even dabble in some facilities work like bathrooms, elevators, heating, and cooling systems.” “I love working with so many people that are passionate about making a difference in their community. Coming to Homeport everyday knowing that the work I do helps to improve people’s lives is a reward unlike any other.” Homeport’s company’s mission statement describes: “Expand household equity for Black people, people of color, and low- and moderate-income buyers through for-sale home development and homebuyer services.” Homeport also “Generate[s] affordable housing options for Central Ohio residents” and “Maintain[s] housing stability through targeted resident services.” He’s a Regular Blood Donor When asked in his employee profile (see below) what he’s most proud of, Manton shared it’s being a regular blood donor. “It’s not much, but I’m up to four gallons of blood donated through the American Red Cross and even volunteered with them for some time. Each pint from a single donation can save up to three lives. If you haven’t thought about donating, look for a local drive near you and give it a try.”