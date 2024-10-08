Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

Wheel of Fortune is spinning along just fine with new host Ryan Seacrest, but the prize puzzle destinations in Season 42 haven’t exactly been exotic according to fans.

Ahead of his big debut as Pat Sajak’s replacement, amped-up prize packages were promised. Good Morning America confirmed there would be “tons of new prizes,” including “tickets to NFL games” and “tickets to see some of the biggest musical artists.”

And yet, just a month into Seacrest’s hosting era alongside Vanna White, fans have noticed a pattern of lackluster locales for prize puzzle winners, especially this past week.

On Monday, October 7’s episode, Cathy and Jane won the Girlfriends Getaways special episode for $63,200 total. Solving the puzzle “Satin Sheets & Pillowcases,” they also won a vacation to The Elser Hotel & Residences in Miami, Florida. Rooms start at $242 according to Expedia. On Friday, October 4’s episode, Cody Hunger won the week-long BetMGM Big Winners Tournament. He pocketed an astounding $94,900 jackpot (after a delayed reaction from Seacrest) — and an all-inclusive prize trip to the Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Rooms there start at $269.

Fans took notice and spun to X (formerly Twitter) during airtime of both instances, disappointed on the players’ behalf.

“Wheel of Fortune contestants won a Trip to Miami?… With another hurricane on its way. Prizes are not getting very desirable,” one X user wrote.

“Can Wheel of Fortune not afford any nice prize puzzles now that Pat has retired? Trips to Vegas, Miami……come on!” wrote another.

“Guy on Wheel of Fortune just won a trip to New Jersey. I’d be kinda salty with that lol not Jamaica or Mexico or Costa Rica… New Jersey lol,” wrote a third.

Wheel watchers will wait and see if the prizes get more enticing as the new season continues. That said, it could be worse.

Last March during Sajak’s sendoff season, a contestant named Tom nailed a puzzle in the “Living Things” category, winning himself a trip. It’s safe to say he was more than a little surprised that his trip would be to…South Dakota.