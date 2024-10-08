Premieres of ‘Accused’ and ‘Irrational,’ Oprah with Riley Keough, Family Visit on ‘Only Murders,’ ‘Citizen Nation’ on PBS

Steve Wilkie / FOX

Accused

Season Premiere 8/7c

Emmy winner Felicity Huffman stars in the compelling Season 2 premiere of the emotionally charged legal anthology as Lorraine, a sorrowful soul who insists she can “see things sometimes” in visions that she believes can give hope (if not always answers) to parents of abducted children. Against the advice of her concerned ex (William H. Macy), Lorraine insinuates herself into the life and home of a couple whose 6-year-old son was taken a year ago. Is she giving them false hope? Is she for real, or a manipulative fraud? As is often the case in this series, you be the judge.

The Irrational

Season Premiere 10/9c

The crime drama opens its second season with behavioral science expert and FBI/police consultant Alec Mercer (Jesse L. Martin) caught up in a personal crisis when (following last season’s cliffhanger) his girlfriend Rose (Karen David), a former MI6 agent, is kidnapped. “Why risk kidnapping one of the world’s leading experts on kidnapping?” Alec wonders, before deciding to risk his own neck by putting himself in danger to save Rose and defuse what appears to be a deadly revenge plot.

An Oprah Special: The Presleys – Elvis, Lisa Marie and Riley

Special 8/7c

Like so many Elvis fans before her, Oprah Winfrey makes a pilgrimage to Graceland, this time for an intimate interview with the King’s granddaughter Riley Keough, who is publishing a memoir of her late mother Lisa Marie Presley, From Here to the Great Unknown, using material from Lisa Marie’s audio recordings before her death in 2023. The special, Keough’s first in-depth interview since her mother’s passing, features selections from these recordings as well as family photos and home movies, with Keough reflecting on her mother and living in the shadow of the Presley legacy.

Only Murders in the Building

The guest list on this starry mystery-comedy adds an outrageous new member when the trio heads for safety to Long Island, only to find Melissa McCarthy waiting as Charles’ (Steve Martin) long-estranged sister, Doreen. The only thing more disturbing than her life-sized doll collection is her instant obsession with Oliver (Martin Short), which complicates his own neurosis over his long-distance relationship with Loretta (Meryl Streep). Fans of physical comedy will relish the spectacle when Oliver’s two admirers meet.

Citizen Nation

Series Premiere 8/7c

Campaign seasons have a way of making one fear for the future of democracy, so it’s always heartening to witness the next generation taking civics seriously. In the tradition of documentaries like Boys State and Girls State, this four-part docuseries follows high-school students from several states as they participate in the “We the People” competition. With their eyes on the finals in Washington, D.C., the students tackle challenges that test their knowledge of the Constitution, politics and citizenship.

