More About the Menendez Brothers, ‘Dancing’ to Soul Train, ‘Bluey’ Minisodes, ‘Superman & Lois’ Final Season

Netflix

The Menendez Brothers

Documentary Premiere

Behold the power of Netflix buzz. In the wake of Ryan Murphy’s popular docudrama rehash Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, and the L.A. Country District Attorney’s subsequent announcement that his office would review the case, the streamer stirs the pot again. In a new documentary from Argentinian director Alejandro Hartmann, the brothers (convicted of the 1989 murder of their parents Jose and Kitty and currently serving a life sentence) tell their side of the story in audio interviews from the Donovan Correctional Facility in what’s said to be their first interview in 30 years. The special also features commentary from lawyers on both sides of the trial, journalists, jurors and other concerned parties.

Disney / Eric McCandless

Dancing With the Stars

8/7c

Because the competition was paused last week for the vice-presidential debate, Dancing returns with back-to-back shows this week. First up: a salute to the sounds and moves of Soul Train, with an opening number featuring Train alum Popin Pete from The Electric Boogaloos. Judge Derek Hough steps away from the panel to conduct an expert master class to the tune of Kool & the Gang’s “Get Down on It.” The couples perform foxtrot, rumba, jive, quickstep and Viennese Waltz routines to such classics of the era as “Dancing Machine,” “Shout,” “Lady Marmalade,” “Superstition,” “Think” and “I Can See Clearly Now.” No eliminations until Tuesday, with a “Hair Metal Night” theme.

Bluey

Great news for kids of all ages who can’t get enough of the charming animated antics of the puppy Bluey and her sister Bingo: A new batch of seven “minisodes,” each lasting 1 to 3 minutes, drops on the streamer, and will be rolled out on Disney Jr., Disney Channel and Disney Jr. On Demand through the week. Among the vignettes: visits to a tattoo shop and a music shop, and the kids creating a whirlpool in their paddling pool.

Colin Bentley / The CW

Superman & Lois

Season Premiere 8/7c

The network’s last standing (and flying) superhero has a busy docket as the fourth and final season begins, when Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) battles Lex Luthor’s (Michael Cudlitz) monstrous Doomsday, while Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and their boys rush to save General Lane (Dylan Walsh). The vengeful Luthor also has a vendetta against Clark’s investigative spouse, which becomes clear in the second episode (9/8c).

Steve Swisher / FX

English Teacher

10/9c

In the penultimate episode of the tart comedy’s first season, members of the high-school faculty leave Austin for a Teaching and Learning Conference in Dallas that feels like anything but a vacation. “Did we choose a dying profession?” laments Evan (Brian Jordan Alvarez) after sitting through one gloom-and-doom seminar after another. Running into a college buddy who’s raking in riches at some nebulous energy company doesn’t help lift his spirits. Neither does a rumor that Principal Grant (Enrico Colantoni), whose upcoming speech is larded with corny jokes, may be seeking a replacement for gym teacher Markie (Sean Patton).

INSIDE MONDAY TV: