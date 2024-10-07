More About the Menendez Brothers, ‘Dancing’ to Soul Train, ‘Bluey’ Minisodes, ‘Superman & Lois’ Final Season
Netflix follows up its news-making docudrama about the Menendez Brothers with a documentary featuring audio interviews with Lyle and Erik. Dancing With the Stars begins a two-night run with a tribute to Soul Train. A new batch of Bluey “minisode” shorts begins airing on Disney+ and other Disney properties. The CW’s last remaining superhero show, Superman & Lois, begins its final season.
The Menendez Brothers
Behold the power of Netflix buzz. In the wake of Ryan Murphy’s popular docudrama rehash Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, and the L.A. Country District Attorney’s subsequent announcement that his office would review the case, the streamer stirs the pot again. In a new documentary from Argentinian director Alejandro Hartmann, the brothers (convicted of the 1989 murder of their parents Jose and Kitty and currently serving a life sentence) tell their side of the story in audio interviews from the Donovan Correctional Facility in what’s said to be their first interview in 30 years. The special also features commentary from lawyers on both sides of the trial, journalists, jurors and other concerned parties.
Dancing With the Stars
Because the competition was paused last week for the vice-presidential debate, Dancing returns with back-to-back shows this week. First up: a salute to the sounds and moves of Soul Train, with an opening number featuring Train alum Popin Pete from The Electric Boogaloos. Judge Derek Hough steps away from the panel to conduct an expert master class to the tune of Kool & the Gang’s “Get Down on It.” The couples perform foxtrot, rumba, jive, quickstep and Viennese Waltz routines to such classics of the era as “Dancing Machine,” “Shout,” “Lady Marmalade,” “Superstition,” “Think” and “I Can See Clearly Now.” No eliminations until Tuesday, with a “Hair Metal Night” theme.
Bluey
Great news for kids of all ages who can’t get enough of the charming animated antics of the puppy Bluey and her sister Bingo: A new batch of seven “minisodes,” each lasting 1 to 3 minutes, drops on the streamer, and will be rolled out on Disney Jr., Disney Channel and Disney Jr. On Demand through the week. Among the vignettes: visits to a tattoo shop and a music shop, and the kids creating a whirlpool in their paddling pool.
Superman & Lois
The network’s last standing (and flying) superhero has a busy docket as the fourth and final season begins, when Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) battles Lex Luthor’s (Michael Cudlitz) monstrous Doomsday, while Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and their boys rush to save General Lane (Dylan Walsh). The vengeful Luthor also has a vendetta against Clark’s investigative spouse, which becomes clear in the second episode (9/8c).
English Teacher
In the penultimate episode of the tart comedy’s first season, members of the high-school faculty leave Austin for a Teaching and Learning Conference in Dallas that feels like anything but a vacation. “Did we choose a dying profession?” laments Evan (Brian Jordan Alvarez) after sitting through one gloom-and-doom seminar after another. Running into a college buddy who’s raking in riches at some nebulous energy company doesn’t help lift his spirits. Neither does a rumor that Principal Grant (Enrico Colantoni), whose upcoming speech is larded with corny jokes, may be seeking a replacement for gym teacher Markie (Sean Patton).
INSIDE MONDAY TV:
- 9-1-1: Lone Star (8/7c, Fox): The train derailment unleashes a toxic “cloud of death” as the crisis continues. And Owen (Rob Lowe) finally picks someone to be the new lieutenant at 126. Followed by Rescue: Hi-Surf (9/8c), where the lifeguards go to work to rescue college kids in a sandpit, with Hawaii Five-0 alum Ian Anthony Dale guesting as a fire captain who takes an interest in Em (Arielle Kebbel).
- 60 Minutes (8/7c, CBS): The newsmagazine airs an election-themed episode on a special night, featuring Bill Whitaker’s interviews with Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz.
- Murdoch Mysteries (8/7c, Ovation TV): The long-running period mystery launches its 18th season, airing concurrently with the Canadian premieres on CBC.
- Kids Baking Championship: Scary Good (8/7c, Food Network): Four kid bakers return for a Halloween-themed special, where ghost peppers add spice to their challenge.
- Hoarders (8/7c, A&E): The reality series’ 16th season opens with the story of Gary, whose obsession with cars and car parts could cost him his marriage.
- Below Deck Sailing Yacht (9/8, Bravo): Capt. Glenn and his crew set sail on Parsifal III for Ibiza in the reality show’s fifth season.
- POV (10/9c, PBS): “In the Rearview” sees the Ukraine war from inside a volunteer aid van transporting patients and passengers from the wartorn country to Poland.
- What Would You Do? (10/9c, ABC): The hidden-camera series returns for Season 17, with scenarios including an underage teen being pressured to buy an illegal vape and an employer refusing to hire someone because of their weight.
- The Fight Life (streaming on ESPN+): An immersive docuseries (airing through Friday, with repeats on ESPN2) follows five top-ranked boxers through a year on the circuit.
- Solar Opposites (streaming on Hulu): The animated comedy about aliens on Earth scares up a Halloween special.