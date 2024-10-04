‘The Challenge’ Star Nelson Thomas Shares Stunning Recovery Update (VIDEO)

Amanda Bell
Months after having his foot and ankle amputated, The Challenge star Nelson Thomas is getting back to business in the gym.

On Friday (October 4), the reality alum shared a video of his progress, first showing his efforts to continue his fitness regime with his injury and then showing just how far he’s come with his prosthesis.

In several shots, Thomas can be seen with his new steel leg doing leg exercises, cardio, and more.

In the caption to his video, he wrote, “I prayed for this. He answered my call. This blessing is different. Now, let’s see how far we can take it.”

“It can serve as a powerful reminder of gratitude and ambition, combining faith and determination,” his Reel’s caption continued. “How do you plan to use this?”

On a far less serious note, he gave himself the nickname “NubbyT” and used the hashtag #mychallenge.

I prayed for this. He answered my call. This blessing is different. Now, let’s see how far we can take it.

It can…

Posted by Nelson Thomas on Friday, October 4, 2024

Thomas’ leg was amputated below the knee a year after he was injured in a car accident while intoxicated. The accident occurred in Austin, Texas, in March 2023, and he was pulled from his burning vehicle by Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn and three others at the scene.

