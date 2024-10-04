Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

Joy Behar has made it abundantly clear that she’s not running The White Lotus, or any other kind of hotel, motel or airbnb for that matter.

The View co-host outlined the surprising list of guidelines for those who want to visit her home, which formerly included a 24-hour time limit, on Thursday’s episode of the ABC talk show’s Behind The Table podcast.

“I like [house guests] but for a limited time,” Behar told podcast host Brian Teta when asked about having people stay with her. “I used to have a 24-hour rule that I’d tell people,” she admitted, unveiling the current no-nonsense rules in store.

“Before I could even afford a housekeeper, but I had this little house somewhere, I’d say bring your own sheets and towels and bring them home with you because I’m not doing your laundry,” she shared, seemingly referring to friends staying at her secondary residence.