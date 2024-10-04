‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Reveals She Has Very Strict Houseguest Rules — ‘Bring Your Own Sheets & Towels’ (VIDEO)
Joy Behar has made it abundantly clear that she’s not running The White Lotus, or any other kind of hotel, motel or airbnb for that matter.
The View co-host outlined the surprising list of guidelines for those who want to visit her home, which formerly included a 24-hour time limit, on Thursday’s episode of the ABC talk show’s Behind The Table podcast.
“I like [house guests] but for a limited time,” Behar told podcast host Brian Teta when asked about having people stay with her. “I used to have a 24-hour rule that I’d tell people,” she admitted, unveiling the current no-nonsense rules in store.
“Before I could even afford a housekeeper, but I had this little house somewhere, I’d say bring your own sheets and towels and bring them home with you because I’m not doing your laundry,” she shared, seemingly referring to friends staying at her secondary residence.
Another rule is setting a concrete check-out time: “I’m strict about it and I don’t have any problem saying, ‘So you’re coming Friday and leaving Sunday, right?'”
Podcast host Teta suggested she’s able to be so up-front because that’s her style in public and on The View, to which Behar disagreed and insisted this is just how she is.
“Not because I’m Joy Behar, because it’s the truth!” she said. “Do you think anybody wants to live with that kind of ambiguity? When should I leave? Do they want me here?” Teta wondered if she could ease up on having a hard-out, but Behar said that outlook is “not for me.”
Thankfully, she uses a little tact when she wants visitors to get out of dodge: “There are ways to say it. ‘What time’s the bus?’ for example,” she joked (emphasis on a little).
Lastly, don’t expect Behar to pull out all the stops while staying over. “Also I don’t really feel like cooking for a bunch of people. I’m not running an Airbnb, okay?”
While Behar’s rules may seem a little much, who can’t relate to having an inlaw, college friend or second cousin overstay their welcome?
Meanwhile, Friday’s (October 4) episode of The View marked Behar’s 81st birthday. Although she declined to share the exact number, her co-hosts didn’t let the big day go unnoticed and hired a pizza man stripper to dance it up on air.
Nathan Lane came on the show to talk about Netflix’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story and give the show fixture a little birthday treat.
“Because Joy is still a hot Italian woman, I have ordered Joy a hot Italian pizza,” he declared. This was no ordinary pizza man. Instead, it was a burly fellow who arrived and excitedly threw his pizza box across the stage, ripped off his shirt, and danced a-la Magic Mike for several minutes, while Behar and her gal pals laughed at the table.
The View, weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC