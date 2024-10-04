‘The View’ Celebrates Joy Behar’s 81st Birthday With Pizza Man Stripper

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

Talk about a hot topic. On Friday’s (October 4) edition of The View, it was Joy Behar‘s 81st birthday — although she did decline to talk about the exact number on air — and her cohosts and the guest star of the day had a spicy celebration in store for her indeed.

Nathan Lane came on the show to talk about Netflix’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story and give the show OG a birthday treat.

“Because Joy is still a hot Italian woman, I have ordered Joy a hot Italian pizza,” he announced. It was, of course, no ordinary pizza man who arrived on this cue; instead, the guy summarily threw his pizza box across the stage, ripped off his shirt, and began to dance like a sidekick on Magic Mike for several minutes, while Behar and her cohorts cackled at the table.

Aside from nudging up the TV Parental Guidelines rating for the show, Lane also seized on the opportunity to address some of the latest headlines about Monsters.

In response to the news that the Menendez brothers’ convictions and evidence will be reviewed by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, Lane explained, “There have been a few movies about before. This is the first time anything like this has happened. So I would say it’s just put a spotlight on this case, and we’re able to look at it now through a different lens. Because to look at abuse… They’ve served 35 years, and they have been model prisoners. They’ve gotten college degrees. They’re working with the elderly inmates and other inmates who have gone through abuse… I think it is worth looking at the new evidence, and they’re going to have another hearing in November.”

Lane also addressed some of the criticisms that have been levied against the series, including from Erik Menendez himself, saying, “Even though Eric didn’t like the series, put out a statement, he hadn’t seen it… So I would hope that this might put look everything in a more positive light. It’s a show that it does show you every different opinion about them at the time, but it certainly gives them their day in court. There’s an incredible Episode 5 where this remarkable young actor, Cooper Koch, gives an extraordinary performance, and it’s a 30-minute take of him talking about the abuse he suffered.”

The View, weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Netflix