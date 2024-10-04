‘Rings of Power’: Cynthia Addai-Robinson Thinks This Is Missing From Númenor Scenes

Kelli Boyle
Comments
Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Queen Regent Míriel in 'The Rings of Power' Season 2 Episode 6
Spoiler Alert
Prime Video
Lord of the Rings Rivendell LEGO set

Lord of the Rings Rivendell LEGO Model Kit

$499.95
Buy Now

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 finale.]

The Rings of Power has a lot to get done as it tells the story of the Second Age of Middle-earth, and it’s only had eight episodes per season to tell the tale so far. Naturally, certain storylines can’t be as fleshed out because of this time constraint. That was the case for Númenor in both seasons so far, but with Eregion now destroyed, Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle) on the Númenorean throne like in JRR Tolkien’s books, and Sauron (Charlie Vickers) in possession of the nine rings of power for mortal men, it seems the island kingdom could be more of a focus in the potential third season. With Númenor’s future looking more grim than ever, Cynthia Addai-Robinson tells TV Insider what she wishes could’ve been shown with Míriel and Pharazôn before this point.

As queen regent, Míriel upheld her father’s commitment to the old ways of life in Númenor, a tradition that honored the relationship between the mortals and the elves. Númenor was a gift awarded to these people from the Valar after they helped in the war against Morgoth in the First Age. But many modern-day Númenoreans resent this history, with the kingdom being divided between “the Faithful” and those who want ties cut with the elves. Pharazôn is of the latter, and he staged a coup in Season 2 to steal Míriel’s throne and feed his desires for glory and power.

Míriel stayed in Númenor in the finale despite the danger that poses to her life and urged her lover, Elendil (Lloyd Owen), to flee (and she gave him a fated sword, Narsil, to help him on his journey to claim his “destiny”). Míriel ended Season 2 in shackles, imprisoned by Pharazôn, her cousin and former advisor. Addai-Robinson tells TV Insider that Míriel’s feelings about him have evolved beyond hatred, revealing the one thing she thinks their plot so far has been missing.

Leon Wadham as Kemen; Trystan Gravelle as Pharazôn in 'The Rings of Power' Season 2 Episode 5

Ross Ferguson / Prime Video

“It’s interesting because obviously, hate is a strong word, and I think it’s much more complicated than that. One thing I wish is, I wish we had more time to explore what their relationship used to be,” Addai-Robinson says. “They’re cousins. I think that often gets forgotten, but they’re related.”

'The Rings of Power' Cast Breaks Down Major Deaths, Stranger Reveal & More From Finale
Related

'The Rings of Power' Cast Breaks Down Major Deaths, Stranger Reveal & More From Finale

“Presumably they would’ve come up together in the world,” she continues. “Their fathers had different world views, were opposed to each other in a way. But initially [Míriel and Pharazôn] were relatively aligned and had an understanding of what it meant to be in that tier of society. So this shift in him going for this power grab, obviously it’s a betrayal, but I think it would be interesting to get some insight into, well, what did it look like before it was just an advisor-queen situation? There’s definitely more to it than that.”

Addai-Robinson is hopeful this can be covered in potential future seasons.

“Ultimately, I don’t think she actually hates him,” the actor admits. “I think she just obviously has a very, very different view of what the future should look like. And hopefully, again, there’s time to explore, well, what does their dynamic look like now? After the coronation, we haven’t really had a scene to see them together, to see them interacting other than that last visual of her in chains in front of him. So what would that conversation look like? I don’t know.”

Hopefully we’ll all one day find out.

The Rings of Power, Season 2 Finale, Streaming Now, Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Amazon Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power where to stream

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Cynthia Addai-Robinson

Trystan Gravelle

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
'Days of Our Lives' cast - Peter Reckell (Bo Brady), Stephen Nichols (Steve Johnson), Mary Beth Evans (Kayla Johnson), Kristian Alfonso (Hope Brady), Charles Shaughnessy (Shane Donovan), Melissa Reeves (Jennifer Horton), Matthew Ashford (Jack Deveraux), Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie Williams) and Josh Taylor (Roman Brady)
1
More Big ‘DAYS’ Returns! Charles Shaughnessy, Christie Clark, Victoria Konefal & Others
Joan Vassos and Chock at Disneyland Resort in The Golden Bachelorette
2
‘Golden Bachelorette’ Fave Chock Chapple Leaves in Shocking Preview
Sam Champion Skin Cancer Update
3
Sam Champion Shares Update After Lengthy Skin Cancer Surgery
Garth Brooks attends the 17th Academy Of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 21, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
4
Garth Brooks Accused of Raping His & Wife Trisha Yearwood’s Makeup Artist
Nick Dorka in 'Love is Blind' Season 7
5
Nick Dorka Emerges as ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 7 Standout: All About the Former Athlete