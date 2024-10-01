WWE Ring Collapses During ‘Monday Night Raw’ Main Event (VIDEO)

Martin Holmes
Comments
Ring collapses on WWE Raw
WWE/YouTube

Two of WWE‘s biggest behemoths went to war on Monday Night Raw on September 30 in a hard-hitting clash that ended with the entire ring collapsing.

The “Last Monster Standing Match” saw Braun Strowman taking on Bronson Reed in the main event of WWE’s flagship show. Reed and Strowman have been feuding over the past month, with the violence continuing to escalate between the two week after week.

Toward the end of Monday’s match, Reed and Strowman ascended to the top rope, where Reed grabbed his opponent and superplexed him from up high to the canvas below. On impact, the ring imploded, with two of the corner posts collapsing inwards.

“The ring just collapsed, the ring just collapsed,” commentator Joe Tessitore yelled as the fans in attendance went wild. “The ropes are gone, the ring has gone, and both men are laid out!”

Fans got an extra surprise as former WWE Champion Seth Rollins made his return, interfering in the match and stomping Reed’s head into a set of steel steps. This gave Strowman the victory as the Last Monster Standing.

“THE RING JUST F***ING COLLAPSED!! HOLY S***!!” wrote one fan on X after the incident.

“The ring said “not today bro,” said another.

Another added, “They did it! They actually did it! They broke the ring!”

“The ring breaking is never not a cool visual,” added another.

This isn’t the first time WWE has pulled off the ring-collapsing stunt. The first time it happened was during an episode of Smackdown in 2003 in a bout between The Big Show and Brock Lesnar. It happened again at the Vengeance pay-per-view in 2011, this time between The Big Show and Mark Henry. The Big Show was involved again when the ring imploded on Raw in 2017 in a match against Strowman.

Did you watch the match? What did you think of the ring collapse stunt? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below

WWE Raw, Mondays, 8 pm et, USA Network

