Extreme Makeover: Home Edition star Eduardo Xol has died. The designer who appeared in more than 60 episodes of the home renovation series was 58.

Xol died on Thursday, September 19th at the Desert Regional Medical Center, according to TMZ. Xol’s mother confirmed his death which took place about a week after he was stabbed.

The TV personality was reportedly found in an apartment after calling authorities for help. At the time of the stabbing, police had reported Xol was in serious but stable condition when brought into a local hospital on September 10th. No suspects were initially named, but 34-year-old Richard Joseph Gonzalez, from Cathedral City, California, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with Xol’s stabbing and resulting death.

Xol memorably joined Extreme Makeover: Home Edition in the show’s second season and served as a designer through the show’s initial run until 2012. In addition to his home renovation skills, Xol had starred in several telenovelas earlier in his career, including Sentimientos Ajenos, Acapulco, cuerpo y alma, and La Jaula de Oro.

Following Xol’s death, his friend Richard Pérez-Feria took to social media to share a touching tribute. On Instagram, Pérez-Feria wrote, “It’s nearly incomprehensible that I’m writing this post as a goodbye to someone who has been so present, so important in my life. When I first learned that Eduardo Xol had passed, I went numb. It was impossible to process that information as it didn’t square with my thousands of experiences with him. Please don’t ask me how or why at this point…what matters most is who he was: A talented, beautiful, passionate friend, brother, son, and partner.”

“The millions of laughs, hopes and secrets we shared remain at the fore of my thoughts,” Pérez-Feria continued. “I want to honor my dear friend and celebrate his life as one that mattered to so many. He certainly mattered to me. Sending healing love at this horrific time to his circle of friends and family who loved him so. Sadly, tomorrow isn’t promised. Love each other. Rest in peace, Eduardo.”

As for Gonzalez, the suspect is currently being held without bail.