‘Southside Slayer’ Cops Get Chilling Phone Call in ‘Serial Killer Capital: Los Angeles’ Oxygen Special

Scott Fishman
Comments
Serial Killer Capital: Los Angeles
Exclusive
Oxygen

Oxygen True Crime has revealed details about its upcoming two-hour special Serial Killer Capital: Los Angeles. The documentary examines a series of brutal murders that brought terror to south Los Angeles from the 1980s into the early 2000s.  TV Insider’s exclusive clip, below, includes a chilling phone call that had police wondering if this was from the killer himself.

Bodies of women were discovered in alleys, playgrounds, and even on the steps of an elementary school. Cops initially believed they were hunting one perpetrator who became known as the “Southside Slayer.” However,  further investigation led authorities to believe the murders over three decades were tied to multiple killers. 

Families of victims will speak for the first time in the documentary along with firsthand survivor accounts and interviews with law enforcement who found justice for many of the murdered women. The film delves into how police noticed a trend of growing crime attributed to gang activity and the crack epidemic. Women were discovered shot or strangled to death, particularly in south Los Angeles. Despite having a suspect in custody, these killings continued leading to the belief there was more than one committing these deadly acts. 

'The Real Murders of Atlanta': How Cops Nailed 'Crazy' Attorney in Brutal Slaying of Flight Attendant Wife
Related

'The Real Murders of Atlanta': How Cops Nailed 'Crazy' Attorney in Brutal Slaying of Flight Attendant Wife

After the infamous O.J. Simpson case in the 1990s, the Los Angeles Police Department invested millions of dollars into a new crime lab, including DNA forensics. These advancements drove the unending hunt for the killers who police believe were responsible for more than 100 murders.   

The special joins “Serial Killer Capital: Baton Rouge,” which was celebrated as Oxygen’s most-watched new program in 2022, and the network’s most-watched new program in more than two years when it premiered. 

Serial Killer Capital: Los Angeles premiere, October 20, 7/6c, Oxygen

Serial Killer Capital: Los Angeles

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Richard Goodall — 'America's Got Talent' Semifinals
1
‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 19 Winner Speaks Out After Stunning Triumph
Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest on 'Wheel of Fortune' Season 42
2
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Ratings Revealed: How Is Ryan Seacrest Doing so Far?
Julie Chrisley
3
Julie Chrisley Resentencing Verdict Is In: Bad News for Reality Star
Richard Goodall on AGT
4
‘AGT’ Winner Richard Goodall Is Dreaming of a Biopic – Here’s Who He Wants to Play Him
Tori Spelling and Pasha Pashkov — 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33 Episode 2
5
Tori Spelling & Pasha Pashkov Talk Shocking ‘DWTS’ Elimination