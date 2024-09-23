‘Gilmore Girls’ Star Scott Cohen & Wife Lucky to Be Alive After Horrific Head-On Collision

Gilmore Girls alum Scott Cohen and his wife are feeling fortunate to be alive after they were unexpectedly involved in a high-speed car chase.

Cohen and his wife Anastasia Traina were hit in a head-on collision while driving home in Brooklyn, New York, according to Page Six. The other vehicle was fleeing authorities in a high-speed chase that led to Cohen and Traina’s injuries.

“We thought we were dead,” Cohen told the outlet. “My wife’s arm is all messed up,” the actor added. “I have a broken sternum, which is supposed to be never-healing. It’s like called a nonunion break, and it’s never going to heal.”

The incident happened in June. According to The Astoria Post, cops pulled over a male driver for a routine traffic stop in Astoria, Queens, and took off, leading police in a pursuit. The suspect then drove into Greenpoint, Brooklyn, where they collided with Cohen’s car. Upon hitting the actor’s vehicle, the suspect took off on foot, shooting at the police.

Following the accident this summer, Cohen posted a video of himself in the hospital on social media with the caption, “With broken bones, bruised bodies, lots of drugs, and the impact of a random act of aggression that hit us we venture on. I’m very pissed my existence right now is about healing but at the same time truly grateful @afunnybunnypicture and I are both here to experience the love and incredible generosity of friends and family. We know when we know in life. The fragility of us all and how life can change in an instant. Lessons we don’t want to learn but often are forced to. Here to tell the story I guess.”

Cohen recounted the accident to the outlet while promoting his role in HBO’s new series The Penguin in which he stars alongside Colin Farrell, Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, and more.

