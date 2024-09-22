[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Rescue: HI-Surf series premiere.]

“Welcome to the North Shore,” where the lifeguards may be just as unpredictable as the waves on Oahu. On top of the rescues, there’s a messy romantic past for two of the lifeguards, and, of course, there’s plenty of drama. In a way, the show feels very laid-back when they’re not running to rescue people—which fits with its vibe.

The Rescue: HI-Surf premiere introduces the lifeguards of the North Shore, the busiest division of emergency services (and the kind of rescues they’ll be dealing with): Sonny (Robbie Magasiva), the captain who’s having nightmares after losing someone to a drowning (“It’s my job to be okay,” when he’s asked if he is); Em (Arielle Kebbel), lieutenant and his second-in-command; Will (Adam Demos), planning to leave ocean safety for firefighting; and Laka (Kekoa Kekumano ), who enjoys the attention from women and tries to start something with an EMT.

By the end of the first episode, two recruits have joined them, instead of one—due to some political interference.

Hina (Zoe Cipres) comes in first during the recruit test and chooses Division 7, North Shore, but then Kainalu’s (Alex Aiono) father, Councilman Emerson, stops by to talk to Sonny. Kainalu’s heart is set on working there, and he wants Sonny to give him a chance. Sure, there’s a tradition (first in the class picks assignment) but Emerson has seen the old equipment, knows they have to fight for funding every year, and wants to help. And so with that, Kainalu gets the spot.

Em argues against it, pointing out Hina won her class and is a woman (the only one in her class, too), but Sonny reminds her it’s his call and it’s all about who you know—Emerson is going to be the next mayor and can get them more towers and guards and new equipment. But on Kainalu’s first day, he calls their location in to the ambulance as 100 yards away; the lifeguards have to carry a victim to the EMTs, which is posted to social media. Em tells Sonny the comments aren’t good, but he’s sure it will blow over. As she (rightfully) points out that they have to know the person next to them can do the job, he tells her that when she’s captain, she can do it her way, but until then, they’re doing it his.

When the chief calls, Sonny claims he was the one to tell EMS the wrong location. But in good news, their funding request for a new tower and two new rescue skis, as well as an additional hire (Hina!) is approved.

The premiere also offers a good sense of Em and Will’s history. She checks that he’s not leaving ocean safety because of them, and he retorts that he loves that she thinks that two years and him being engaged isn’t enough to get over her. He’s going to miss “this,” she argues, but “I’ll get over it,” he says. Later, he admits he lied and she is why he’s switching careers. His fiancée Julie hates that they work together and can’t get past it—and no, he doesn’t want Em to talk to her. It’s clearly just a matter of time before that gets really messy.

